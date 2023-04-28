Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, but his skills behind the wheel may not have translated well to the ping-pong table.

The seven-time world champion played ping pong with his Mercedes teammate George Russell on Thursday after media duties at the Azerbaijan GP in Baku. The young British driver took to social media to post a video of the duo, where the 38-year-old seemingly struggled against his younger compatriot.

Russell tweeted:

"Limbering up with LH"

One fan remarked that Lewis Hamilton should stick to driving and not try his hand at table tennis:

"Sir Lewis Hamilton please never stop drivin; your ping pong career isn’t a good idea."

Here are some more reactions:

"I think it will be kind of start of new path for us" - Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes will introduce a heavily upgraded car at the 2023 Azerbaijan GP this weekend in their pursuit of closing the gap on leaders Red Bull. However, Hamilton said that despite the new upgrades, the core of the car will remain intact.

As per F1.com, he said:

“I think it will be an upgrade, naturally, but I think it will be kind of the start of a new path for us. It will be, at the core, still the same car, but part of the path of getting where we want to be. We’re not going to hit the ground and be where we wanted to be at the start of the season, and we’re not making up that crazy ground that there is – but I think it’s really positive, that so much great work has been done back in the factory to make time to progress in the right direction.”

He continued:

“A lot of work has been done in the background. The last race was really great for us. We worked hard to get that sort of result. It won’t be easy to do that again. The Ferraris will be quick, the Red Bulls, the Astons. I just hope we are in the mix, and with the shake-up of the whole weekend, it’s probably the most exciting weekend so far.”

It will be fascinating to see if Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are competitive enough in the sprint weekend at Baku to get closer to Red Bull.

