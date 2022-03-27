"They can push more and that was one of their requests" - Pirelli boss on feedback from F1 drivers on new tires

Pirelli boss Mario Isola shared insight into the feedback he got from all the F1 drivers on the grid after the 2022 Bahrain GP last weekend.

According to the Italian, drivers are happy to be able to push more on the new compounds that were developed specifically for the 18-inch wheels adopted by F1 this season.

Speaking to the media during a pre-race press conference before the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP, Isola said:

“I believe that they are happy with the characteristics of these tires. They can push more and that was one of their requests. We need to better understand which is the situation with overheating but looking at the race in Bahrain, I will say that they had the possibility to fight on track. As I said in the past, it is not important the number of pit stops, obviously having two or three pit stops, you create more differentiation in strategies but even if you have only one stop and you have action on track, I believe spectators like this kind of Formula 1 for the future.”

Pirelli predicting 'completely different challenge' with tires at 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Pirelli boss Mario Isola confirmed that the Italian tire manufacturer was predicting a 'completely different challenge' concerning tires for the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

Ahead of the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Isola shared his thoughts on the track in Pirelli's pre-race debrief, where he said:

“Jeddah is a completely different challenge for us than the opening race. That has to do with the character of the track, both in terms of layout and the asphalt. Drivers will have to deal with the softer compounds this weekend that meet the specific requirements of the circuit, which is almost as fast as Monza.”

Pirelli brought the same three compounds that were available to teams for the inaugural edition of the Grand Prix in 2021 for this year's race. It remains to be seen how the difference in degradation plays out in the various strategies when the lights go out on Sunday, March 27.

