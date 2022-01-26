Pirelli suggest 2022 F1 tires will always have “some compromises” given the number of parties involved in discussions 

The new F1 tires set to be used in 2022 are bound to have 'some compromises', as per Pirelli boss Mario Isola. The Italian manufacturer has been the sole tire provider for F1 since 2011.

Pirelli has come under fire on multiple occasions for tire reliability and performance in the last 10 years. With new regulations set to come into the sport, the company has had to change the formula for the new 18-inch wheels that will become standard in 2022.

Isola, however, feels it is too difficult to make all teams happy and some compromises will come up. The Italian discussed the precarious position during an interview with GPFans. He said:

“That was quite a difficult... not difficult discussion, but it was a long discussion that we had not only with the FIA and F1 but also with the teams and the drivers because we involve the drivers in the definition of the new target letter. That is why it is always a compromise. You have too many stakeholders around the table and it’s difficult to make everybody happy.”

So far, Pirelli has only worked with the data provided by all teams testing the new tires on mule cars. The data could differ when teams go out for pre-season testing in the last week of February before the start of the new season.

F1 drivers want to 'push more' on the tires, says Mario Isola

Mario Isola also pointed out that F1 drivers are not as keen on managing tires as they have had to do in recent seasons. Pirelli's new tires are expected to have a much lower rate of degradation.

This can significantly reduce the amount of tire management drivers have to do and see more one-stop races in the future. He said:

“The clear indication from the drivers was, ‘We want to push more on the tires. We don’t want to manage the tires.’ Then don’t forget that it’s not just a matter of managing the tires, it’s a package, because when you race for two hours you have the hybrid powertrain, you have the tires, you have the brakes.”

Pirelli has also worked in tandem with multiple teams in an attempt to reduce tire vibrations during high-speed racing to improve overall stability.

Edited by Anurag C