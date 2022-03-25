×
"A completely different challenge for us" - Pirelli boss on racing in Jeddah with new F1 tyres

Mario Isola expects a "challenging" weekend in Saudi Arabia
Dese Gowda
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 25, 2022 02:06 PM IST
Pirelli has predicted a “challenging” Saudi Arabian GP weekend due to the F1’s new 18-inch low-profile tires. Drivers will take to the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit later today with limited data about both the tires and the track itself, which could lead to some unexpected consequences.

Speaking to Motorsport Netherlands ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola said:

“Jeddah is a completely different challenge for us than the opening race. That has to do with the character of the track, both in terms of layout and the asphalt. Drivers will have to deal with the softer compounds this weekend that meet the specific requirements of the circuit, which is almost as fast as Monza.”

The circuit underwent modifications late last year after it was criticized for being too dangerous. Hence, despite last racing at the venue just four months ago, teams will have a limited amount of useful data about the track itself.

While the tire compounds have remained the same compared to the previous race, the tire construction is different, meaning the tire behavior might differ from what teams expect.

Furthermore, the Saudi Arabian GP is one of the few night races on the calendar. This makes data gathering during practice sessions even more complicated, as teams only get one session — FP2 — with comparable conditions. Isola expects teams to have a lot to do in that session to better prepare for the Grand Prix itself. He added, saying:

“Teams have a long list of things to deal with during practice. The second practice is certainly important, it is the only race that is held at the same time as the qualifying and race.”

Calls for F1 to boycott Saudi Arabia increase, Lewis Hamilton is asked for help

F1 has received fresh calls not to race in Saudi Arabia. It has also been asked to end all its association with the Middle Eastern country, including severing ties with its high-profile sponsor Saudi Aramco over concerns of human rights abuses in the country.

Meanwhile, the family of a teenager currently awaiting execution in the country has appealed to seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton for help, asking the Briton to speak out on his behalf while in the country.

Hamilton has previously expressed his displeasure at the sport’s decision to race in the country. Last year, he claimed that if it was up to him, he wouldn’t have raced in the country.

In recent years, F1 has been increasingly accused of allowing repressive regimes, especially in the Middle East, to create a platform to “sportswash” their image. Yet, the sport’s bosses have stubbornly refused to take any action over the matter.

Edited by Anurag C
