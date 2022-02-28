Pirelli F1 boss explains reasoning behind Barcelona wet weather test

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola has explained the reasoning behind the artificial wet weather testing at Barcelona. Teams were allowed to test new wet weather tire compounds after artificially wetting the track.

The Italian believes the test was crucial in ascertaining that the new compounds didn’t have a “dangerous gap” in crossover time. Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the Barcelona test, he said:

“[It was] to evaluate the crossover time between wet and intermediate and intermediate to slick. The crossover time is really important to be sure that there is an overlay between two products and not a gap. A gap is dangerous; you don’t have any tires that is suitable for that condition, and we want to avoid that.”

Furthermore, Isola said it would have been difficult for the teams to have gone into the season without having properly tested the new wet weather tires, given F1's new sweeping regulation changes. He added, saying:

“[It] was an opportunity that we decided to give to the teams because with such a big change with the tires and the car, it was not right [for them] to face the first wet conditions [of the season] without having tested the wet or the intermediate [tires] first.”

To create the conditions necessary for the test, circuit officials brought in half-a-dozen water tankers and sprayed the entire circuit with thousands of liters of water. Once the track was fully wet, teams were allowed to start their run programs, with the track’s drying conditions giving them a wealth of data about the new tires.

Carlos Sainz optimistic about new 18-inch F1 tires

Carlos Sainz says he is optimistic about the new 18-inch F1 tires after the Barcelona test. He feels the new tires could help drivers push more in the upcoming season, rather than having to manage them throughout a stint.

Speaking to the media after the test, the Ferrari driver said:

“I am maybe a bit more encouraged by them. Just because they did quite a bit of testing last year. I think I did three or four days in total with the compounds. And they look like they are suiting well this new generation of cars.”

F1 has switched to low-profile 18-inch tires from this season onwards to remain more relevant to the real-world automotive industry.

The new tires are expected to provide similar levels of grip compared to last season, but with much lower degradation. This will enable teams and drivers to be aggressive in their strategies and driving respectively.

