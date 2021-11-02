Pirelli F1 preview the 2021 Mexico GP 

Formula One tire maker Pirelli shed light on the high altitude race weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit scheduled for November 5-7, 2021. With tire compounds similar to the Austin weekend, the tire maker expects thin air and unused track surfaces to play a key role in determining performance across the Mexico GP weekend.

Allocating similar middle range compounds tires for the Mexico GP, Pirelli has provided teams with the C2 as the P Zero White hard, C3 as the P Zero Yellow medium, and C4 as the P Zero Red soft compound tires. The range is similar to the 2019 edition of the Mexican race, but a compound harder than the ones used in 2018, which were deemed too aggressive for this circuit.

While most drivers opted for a one-stop strategy in the 2019 Mexico GP, with a long stint on the hard tire and one on the medium, there was the exception of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who finished fourth in the race using a two-stop strategy.

Leclerc’s two-stop strategy involved two stints on the medium tire and one on the hard tire. According to Pirelli, the soft tire compound was avoided that weekend by most drivers citing massive graining issues.

Pirelli believes the lack of usage of this circuit over the last two years could lead to extremely slippery tarmac initially while improving through the weekend with more usage. A slippery tarmac or unused asphalt can lead to track evolution through the weekend, which means varied grip levels and extensive tire management.

With unpredictable weather forecast at this time of the year, the tire maker suggests that the asphalt could reset if there are rain showers. According to the current weather forecast for the race weekend, it is expected to be partly cloudy through all three days with minimal chances of rain.

Speaking ahead of the Mexico GP weekend, Pirelli Head of F1 and Car Racing, Mario Isola said, “The high altitude in particular, as well as the circuit layout itself, always throws up a number of interesting challenges and surprises in Mexico, so it's often an unpredictable race with a wide variety of strategic options.”

According to Isola, the tire management and strategies could be very similar to 2019, to which he said, “Last time, the medium and the hard were the main tires that the teams focused on during the race: depending on the amount of graining and sliding seen on the soft, this might be the case again this year.”

Isola suggested that in qualifying, performance on the soft and medium could play a key role. "Understanding the performance gap between the soft and the medium will be key for qualifying," he said. This would translate to the top 10 drivers preferring to start on the medium tire using the compound in the Q2. However, track evolution will play key in the performance of the medium tire in that session.

“Mexico is a historic and exciting circuit, so after a two-year absence, we're delighted to be heading back. The race is held at roughly the same time of year as it was two seasons ago and there have been no significant track alterations since then," Isola said.

According to Pirelli boss, the only track changes are the 'resurfacing ahead of Turn 1’ which was done to level a bump. On whether the 2019 tire data will be significant, Isola said, “The cars have changed a lot, so it's hard to say if the data from 2019 is still relevant.”

Through its previous five editions, the biggest challenge for teams and drivers at the Mexico GP has been the high altitude, which comprises of thin air. Tire management has been less significant at this circuit, in comparison to the aerodynamic effects of the air density. However, with the title battle at a significant stage in the season, pitstop strategies in Mexico will play key to determining at least 50 percent of the outcome of the race.

