Pirelli reveals F1 statistic that validates new regulations

The new F1 regulations were getting positive responses from the teams and drivers. But a new statistic brought about in front of the world by Pirelli confirms that the new regulations are, in fact, a change to welcome.

On the day of the post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, Pirelli revealed that the number of overtakes had gone up by more than 30% since last season. In the entirety of the 2021 F1 season, Pirelli said that there were 599 recorded overtakes, but in 2022, this figure increased to 785 overtakes over the same 22-race span.

Speaking about the new regulations, director of Pirelli, Mario Isola, said:

"Unfortunately it is difficult to have a statistic where if they overtake each other two or three times in a lap, like I don't know Jeddah or some other races. But then on the main straight, they are in the same position, you don't get this because it's too difficult. It's just real overtaking. I believe it's a very good number, 30% more, considering that is informed by the facts, so it's not exaggerated. It's quite a good point."

Isola talked about how the new tires were helping the drivers follow each other more closely and how that meant less sliding impacting the tires:

"It's not just the tyre, it's the package that is working well, that was part of the design of the new package. The fact that when they follow each other, they lose less downforce is obviously helping the tyre, because they don't slide more, they slide less and they don't overheat. We decided to introduce this new family of compounds [with] much less overheating, some degradation."

Mario Isola felt that the increase in the number of overtakes was not the only indication of the positive results of the new regulations, as the competitiveness in the midfield was something to take note of.

F1 and Pirelli's agreement ends in 2024

F1 and Pirelli's contract for the tire manufacturers to remain as the official supplier of tires for the sport will come to an end when the 2024 F1 season is over. Pirelli were granted an extra year following a delay in the FIA's introduction of the new technical regulations.

Pirelli came into business with Formula 1 in 2011, after the Japanese company Bridestone's departure.

The Milan-based company Pirelli has made some changes to its tires in the past few years. Pirelli has added the new 18 inch tires to the game as well as the new C1 compound. There might be even more changes made to the tires in the F1 testing in Bahrain in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes