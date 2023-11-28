FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has responded to allegations of misogynistic remarks made on an archived version of his personal website a long time ago.

Ben Sulayem received backlash for his statement on the website earlier this year, where he allegedly stated he does “not like women who think they are smarter than men”.

Contrary to the reports, the FIA boss denied the allegations as he opened up about his remarks from 2001. In an interview with the PA News agency, the 62-year-old clarified his comments:

“What did I say, if I said it? Let’s assume it was (me). I tell you exactly what it said. It says: ‘I hate when women think they are smarter than us’. But they hate when men think they are smarter than them."

“Did I say we are smarter? No. Did I say they are less smart? No. For God’s sake, if that is the only thing they have against me, please be my guest, you can do worse than that," he added.

Ben Sulayem's comments surfaced online prior to the beginning of the season in January. FIA responded to the comments made by the president stating that they “do not reflect the president’s beliefs”.

F1 Grand Prix of Italy

Mohammed Ben Sulayem said he takes pride in appointing the first female CEO, Natalie Robyn, in the 117-year history of the governing body. Sulayem added that the FIA is committed to equality, diversity and inclusivity.

“People can go back and see what has been said, and if I have said anything against women. In 117 years of the FIA, I am the only president who brought in a female CEO (Natalie Robyn)."

“I made the commission for EDI (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion), and I brought a woman in (adviser, Tanya Kutsenko). There is disrespect to women if you say we have to have 30 percent (female staff). You bring them in on merit and credibility. And that is why they are there," he added.

Ben Sulayem called the allegations against him earlier in the year "inhuman", while he was suffering from a personal loss after his son Saif died in a road accident.

FIA president open to bringing back Michael Masi

Michael Masi was the race referee during the farcical end to the 2021 F1 championship, which was eventually won by Max Verstappen. The investigation blamed Masi for a "human error" and he eventually lost his job.

Sulayem, who joined the governing body five days after the event, is open to bringing back Masi as he sympathizes with the abuse the Australian received in the aftermath of the event.

“I always apologise, but I cannot apologise for something which was done before my time,” said Ben Sulayem. “OK, I will do the apology, but I will bring Michael Masi again. Do you think that is right? The poor guy is a person who has been attacked and abused. Michael Masi went through hell. Hell! And if I see there is an opportunity that the FIA needs, and Michael Masi is the right person, I will bring him."