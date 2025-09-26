  • home icon
  "Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts": Lewis Hamilton shares update about his pet's health

"Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts": Lewis Hamilton shares update about his pet's health

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Sep 26, 2025 10:50 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has given an update on the health of his well-known dog, Roscoe. In line with this, he has urged his fans to keep his bulldog in their prayers.

Recently, the seven-time world champion, via Instagram stories, uploaded a picture of Roscoe under medical supervision (in an oxygen chamber). Following up on this, he has now come up with a post for Roscoe via the same platform and added an in-depth message.

Hamilton has made it known that Roscoe caught pneumonia, and after further assessments in the hospital, the latter is in a coma. The Brit's Instagram post is as follows:

"Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped."
"They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support."
Lewis Hamilton adopted Roscoe back in 2013, and since then, the latter has made quite a few appearances in the Formula 1 paddock. When Hamilton was with Mercedes, Roscoe was from time to time seen within the premises of the Toto Wolff-led team.

Moreover, with Hamilton having switched to Ferrari ahead of the ongoing 2025 season, Roscoe was spotted in the paddock (British GP race weekend) with the Italian team.

Lewis Hamilton's take on the most human thing about Roscoe

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Practice 1&quot;F1 Grand Prix van Great Britain&quot; - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Practice 1"F1 Grand Prix van Great Britain" - Source: Getty

While Lewis Hamilton has urged his fans to pray for the well-being of Roscoe, back in August, Hamilton had an in-depth interaction with Vogue regarding his bulldog. In line with this, he shed light on quite a few things, and one of which was talking about the most human thing about his dog.

Back then, the Ferrari Formula 1 driver added the following:

"Farts. He farts a lot. Well, not a lot. I would say when we’re in the mountains or high up, it happens to all of us. Or he sleeps on his back. He sleeps on my bed, and he is literally on his back like a spring chicken, like a turkey. And I have to kick him out in the middle of the night because he is snoring so much. It is like your best friend snoring—you have to kick him like, Hey, stop snoring. And he stops for a second and then goes back into it."

Lewis Hamilton also has an Instagram account for Roscoe, and it has over 1.3 million followers.

Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Edited by Rishabh Negi
