"Please no more street tracks": Fans react to prospects of F1 calendar losing Suzuka to another street track

According to recent reports, Osaka, a city in Japan, is making an effort to host an F1 race in the future. Given that this will basically be a second race in Japan, concerns have been raised over Suzuka and whether the legendary track will remain on the schedule, mainly because its contract expires in 2024.

As reported by formula1-data.com, the Osaka Tourism Bureau has expressed interest in holding a race within the city limits. The Bureau will use public roads to establish a street circuit around the city since there isn't a dedicated circuit close by.

The legendary Suzuka track's contract is set to expire in 2024; therefore, it may be dropped from the schedule in favor of the new Osaka street circuit.

Expand Tweet

Soon after F1 fans learned about the upcoming Osaka street circuit, most of them reacted negatively towards it. Some urged the sport not to add any more street tracks to the race calendar, while others pleaded not to remove Suzuka from the schedule.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

"Please no more street tracks"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell whether the sport will agree to host a new street race in Osaka, or will they renew Suzuka's contract and keep the iconic circuit on the calendar after 2025 for the Japanese GP.

Sebastian Vettel could return to F1 for a one-off race weekend

A few months ago, during the 2023 F1 Japanese GP at Suzuka, former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel visited the race as a guest. During a press conference, Vettel said that he would not mind returning to the sport for a race around the Suzuka circuit, especially because it is one of his favorites. He said:

"Maybe if one of these guys in the future races here feels a bit sick. I don’t know – I don’t wish them to feel so – but I wouldn’t mind jumping back in for a race at Suzuka at any time. But yeah, obviously we will see what the future brings. At the moment I have no plans but I think there are some exciting races happening in Japan and we’ll see."

In 2023, Sebastian Vettel attended the Monaco and Japanese GPs and felt quite different since he was no longer on the grid.