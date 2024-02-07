Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner’s controversy could be a result of a complication power struggle within the organization, according to Daily Mail's Jonathan McEvoy. The veteran F1 journalist suggested that the Thai ownership of Red Bull could help save the 50-year-old’s career.

From various reports circulating in the media domain, it is apparent that the allegations against Horner are categorised under ‘inappropriate behaviour’. Daily Mail have reported that a female colleague close to the Briton reported his incredibly controlling behaviour, which is one of the causes for the investigation.

F1 journalist McEvoy, who shares a close camaraderie with the Red Bull team boss, believes that the internal power struggle within Red Bull after the death of the company’s owner Dietrich Mateschitz is one of the reasons leading to the witch hunt against Horner.

Explaining his reasoning behind the motive of the investigation, McEvoy wrote in his column on the Daily Mail:

“An element of the imbroglio, though, and less obvious, is a typical Formula One twist: politics is never far from the surface and regardless of the particulars of the case, there is a subtext — a tug of war between those in Salzburg and the team Horner runs. The spark of this difference of outlook can be traced back to the death of the company’s founder Dietrich Mateschitz in October 2022.”

He added:

“Back to Mateschitz and his death aged 79. Since then, the company is less obviously ruled by an overarching figurehead. Key figures have jostled for position. One of those is Oliver Mintzlaff, the managing director and former boss of RB Leipzig. As one Red Bull observer said yesterday: ‘Mintzlaff wants Horner to depart, not least because he has become too senior and too expensive for their liking. But the Thais on the main board aren’t so sure.’”

Suggesting that the Thai owners could step in to stop an end to this alleged smear campaign, he wrote:

“The Thai contingent is headed by Chalerm Yoovidhya, son of Red Bull’s co-founder Chaleo, along with Mateschitz. Chalerm, as an heir to the company fortune, is estimated to be worth some £30billion. He remains a Horner loyalist, having turned up to race weekends, including to see Verstappen clinch the title in Qatar in October — coincidentally, when rumours of the allegations are now said to have originated.”

Expand Tweet

Horner, who became the youngest team principal in F1 at 31-years-old, was recently awarded with the Commander of the Order of the British empire’ for his achievements. The father of two has refuted the claims levied against him and has been summoned to the company headquarters in Austria for a hearing of the investigation on February 9.

Many reports on the matter, particular the original one by Telegraaf Netherlands, suggested that the investigation on Horner had been in the works for months.

Red Bull senior advisor allegedly wants Christian Horner removed from the team

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko could be one of the key players behind Christian Horner’s investigationn, according to Daily Mail journalist Jonathan McEvoy.

After suggesting that the allegations against the Briton could be a result of the power struggle in the team, the veteran F1 correspondent further insinuated that the veteran advisor might be behind the plot to remove the Milton Keynes chief from his position.

McEvoy believes that Red Bull Managing Director Oliver Mintzlaff has had Marko’s support, whereas the Thai ownership of the company remain loyal to the Briton. McEvoy wrote in his column:

“Another figure in the mix is Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s 80-year-old motorsport adviser — an Austrian believed to be more in line with Mintzlaff’s outlook than Horner’s.‘Marko was given a contract renewal last year, but he saw his money halved,’ said a well-placed F1 figure yesterday. ‘There is the notion that he wants his revenge on Horner, and wants him out.’"

Expand Tweet

Marko was asked by Motorsport Total for a response on the allegations against Horner, to which he replied:

“'I am not saying anything about that'.”

The Red Bull senior advisor is rarely known to not have an opinion on matters involving the sport. Since the investigation against Horner has been an internal one, the Austrian’s refrain from commenting over the subject is understandable.

However, Marko’s silence on the matter has been interpreted in the public domain as an indication of the seriousness of the matter. Despite the investigation, the team’s PR have refrained to issue a formal statement on the matter. Unfortunately the story will cloud the launch of their junior team VisaCashapp RB’s car launch on February 8 and their own launch on February 15.