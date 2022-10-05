After Red Bull deal collapse, Porsche might not enter F1 in any capacity: Reports

Porsche may be set to bury all plans to make their entry into F1 as an engine supplier in 2026 after the Red Bull deal collapsed, according to a report by German publication RTL.

Porsche had earlier expressed interest in specifically having a venture with a championship-winning team to mark their entry into the sport. Since Ferrari and Mercedes use their own engines, Red Bull was their only shot. Now that the deal has collapsed, however, there is not much profit for Porsche in entering the sport, and might not do it at all.

Luke Smith @LukeSmithF1



autosport.com/f1/news/honda-… 10 months since Honda quit F1, its logos are back on the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars from Suzuka onwards. With the Porsche deal dead, might a fuller reunion be on the cards from '26? 10 months since Honda quit F1, its logos are back on the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars from Suzuka onwards. With the Porsche deal dead, might a fuller reunion be on the cards from '26?autosport.com/f1/news/honda-…

It was mentioned earlier this year that with new engine specifications and upgraded cars for 2026, two new companies will be entering F1 as engine suppliers. The two were supposedly Audi and Porsche.

Audi had already announced their entry but the latter had not made any official statements regarding the same or dropped any hints. The German marquee brand and Red Bull had been working on a supposed deal. This would have seen the team use Porsche's developed engines from 2026 which would have been a boost for both of them.

Red Bull currently use the RBPT (Red Bull Powertrains), which they introduced this year after Honda pulled themselves out of the sport. AlphaTauri has also been using the same engine and it has turned out to be good and reliable for them.

Audi's future brightens up after Porsche withdraws from F1

Now that Porsche will probably not be making an entry into F1, the future has seemingly become better for Audi as there will be one less competitor. The German brand appears to be dependent on Swiss team Sauber Motorsport, who have been racing as Alfa Romeo in Formula 1 since 2019, as their partner. Speculations say that the team could break their deal with one of the sponsors by the end of 2023 and an Audi logo could perhaps be present on the car in the coming seasons.

Red Bull will now perhaps continue with their RBPTs for them and AlphaTauri, but future deals with other engine producers could strike more deals. They might ultimately revert to Honda for the same.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far