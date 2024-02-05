Possible Lewis Hamilton replacement reportedly ‘seconds quicker’ than the rest of F2 grid

Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, a possible Lewis Hamilton replacement, has reportedly turned out to be "seconds" quicker than the current Formula 2 grid in a recent test in wet weather.

Lewis Hamilton's 2025 Mercedes departure to Ferrari, which was recently announced, will leave a space for the younger drivers in F1. Although many experienced drivers on the grid would fill in the seat perfectly, the team has a reputation for recruiting talented juniors.

One such driver, Kimi Antonelli, has reportedly been extremely fast during a test. While he is still set to make his Formula 2 debut this season with Prema Racing, he was part of a recent test held in wet weather.

According to motorsportmagazine.com, Antonelli was stated to be "seconds" faster than the rest of the grid. The test was held in Formula 3 cars because of the restriction of an F2 test.

This is a good indication to the team, given the fact that Antonelli skipped Formula 3 and directly made his Formula 2 debut this year. Currently 17 years old, Antonelli has been impressive so far. He won the Italian F4 Championship and the ADAC F4 Championship in 2022, followed by the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and Formula Regional European Championship in 2023.

His stats are remarkable and make him a contender for Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes seat in the 2025 F1 season.

Mercedes team principal impressed with Lewis Hamilton's supposed seat contender Kimi Antonelli

Team principal Toto Wolff has been rather impressed with Kimi Antonelli given his performance in the junior series.

"Kimi’s been with Mercedes since he was 11 and he’s been in the junior programme and his junior career was very successful," PlanetF1 quoted him.

At the same time, however, Wolff stated that he wouldn't want to pressurize him with the rumors of a possible F1 move dependent on his current career because it could disrupt his F2 campaign.

"I think [what is] most important on that stage is that he concentrates on F2. I think if we start to spin his mind or unleash rumours in the media onto him, that’s not going to help his F2 campaign."

"He’s just stepped out of karts a few years ago and he’s not even 18. So I would rather not start any speculation about Kimi going into Formula 1 at that stage."

Lewis Hamilton will go on to race for one final year with Mercedes in 2024. This will give the team enough time to eye possible drivers for their future.