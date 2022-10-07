"Possibly!" - Lewis Hamilton addresses Mercedes boss' comments on 5 more years of his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton believes he still has more years ahead of him before he retires from the sport. The Briton did not reveal any particular timeline for his retirement but assured that he will not be retiring anytime soon.

Asked to comment on Toto Wolff's claims of him wanting to stay another five years, the Briton spoke to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, saying:

"Can't say just yet, possibly, I am feeling good. I love what I am doing and we have a lot of work to do, a lot to achieve still. So I am not planning on going anywhere any time soon."

Wolff claimed that Lewis Hamilton had told him he had at least five more years left in him, and claimed to continue in the sport. Asked if he would stay for another five years in the sport, the Briton felt it was difficult to anticipate how long he would stay but was definitely not retiring anytime soon.

Asked if he was staying in the sport to beat Max Verstappen, the Briton replied:

"Less than you think. I think it is more of just where I am in life. I've got great things happening outside and I've got, obviously, a lot of freedom to be able to do things and I am building things outside the sport. I have a foundation that I have just started and it's going to take a lot of work."

Lewis Hamilton believes he is still in top form to continue racing for a longer period

Lewis Hamilton believes he is still fit enough to be in the sport and continue racing, which is one of the reasons he will not be retiring anytime soon. The Briton also believes that as long as he can remain focused and still has a love for racing, it is fair to continue in the sport.

Further explaining his reasons for staying in the sport, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I have got to stay to help that continue. Also, I'm feeling healthier than I have ever been just because of what I eat, how I prepare myself. I have been doing it since I was....very young - ever since I can remember. Since I was like five years old and that's not going to go away and so if I'm still fit and able to focus, why would I stop? And I can still do the other things I want to do as well at the same time."

Hoping to chase his eighth title, the British champion believes there are still a lot of miles left in him as a driver. Although his car has struggled and Mercedes have struggled to develop their concept, Lewis Hamilton has been an integral part of developing the car in the 2022 season and for the 2023 season.

The British champion has also been involved with the diversity campaign of the sport and has been furthering his collaborations in the fashion world too. His most recent fashion collaborations have been with Valentino Garavani and Kenzo. The seven-time world champion is also collaborating with local Japanese designer Takashi Murakami for his own limited edition merchandise.

