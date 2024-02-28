Potential 2025 Lewis Hamilton replacement reportedly on the cards to test the Mercedes W13 this season

Lewis Hamilton's potential replacement at Mercedes in 2025, Kimi Antonelli, will reportedly be driving a Mercedes W13 for a test session this season.

After Hamilton's explosive transfer announcement last month, many speculated that Mercedes' junior driver Kimi Antonelli could fill the seven-time world champion's massive shoes.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the rookie Formula 2 driver has been chosen for a Mercedes test session, where he will be driving the 2022 F1 car, W13. The publication further stated that he will be involved in an 'intensive F1 program' along with debuting in Formula 2.

Antonelli has been with the Silver Arrows since 2019. He has won several karting and motorsport series and was recently promoted to the F2 championship after skipping F3 entirely. The 17-year-old will be driving for Prema Racing in F2, alongside Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman.

Antonelli is one of many drivers who could potentially replace Hamilton at Mercedes when the Brit makes the switch to Ferrari. Drivers such as Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and more constantly pop up in the media as potential candidates.

Mercedes boss gives verdict on Kimi Antonelli being potential Lewis Hamilton replacement

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently spoke about junior driver Kimi Antonelli as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff praised the 17-year-old for how much he has grown as a person and as a racing driver with the team. However, he did not want to put pressure on Antonelli's shoulders.

"We've got that curveball thrown at us with Lewis in the beginning of February and I want to do the opposite when choosing the driver for next year. It's clear Kimi has been in our junior academy since he was 11 and we have great pleasure in watching him grow as a young man and growing through the ranks, but I also want to take a little bit of pressure off him," said Wolff (via Reuters).

Wolff continued praising Antonelli for excelling in most of the junior series and claimed that he will be successful in Formula 1 as well.

"He's just 17, he's won everything he needed to win in his rookie seasons and I think he's going to be in Formula One. He's going to be a very, very successful driver in Formula One. But he hasn't started his Formula Two campaign yet," he added.

As of now, Mercedes has not decided who they will sign in as Lewis Hamilton's replacement in 2025. The 39-year-old has been with the Silver Arrows since 2013 and has helped them win a record eight Constructors' Championships.