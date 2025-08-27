Previously linked with Red Bull teams, IndyCar star Colton Herta ducks questions on potential move to F2

IndyCar star Colton Herta, who has previously been linked with the Red Bull F1 teams, is rumored to join the F2 grid in order to gain an FIA Super License required for a move to F1. Speculations have only increased after the American did not refute the rumors during his interaction with the media on Tuesday.

The 2025 IndyCar season is about to come to an end, and the rumor mill has been churning with regard to the future of multiple drivers on the grid. One of these rumors suggests that Colton Herta could move over to F2, making way for Will Power to move to Andretti. Herta was reportedly on the radar of the Cadillac F1 team, which will make its debut in 2026.

It has been rumored that Herta could well be sent to the F2 series in order for him to get his Super License, so that he could drive in F1.

Towriss had previously claimed that he wanted to put an American driver in one of the two seats at Cadillac, with Herta's name being touted due to the Andretti links. But the 25-year-old does not have an FIA Super License yet, which eventually hindered his chances of getting into F1. This also stopped him from signing with Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls in 2023 [then known as AlphaTauri].

Herta tried to dodge questions over a potential F2 move but chose not to deny these links either while speaking to the media.

"Oh boy, I don’t really have any comments for any of that stuff, to be honest," Herta was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

"It does, but it also makes people talk about me more. Maybe even raises my stock a little," he added when told that he was only breeding further speculation by not denying the rumors.

Cadillac have now announced Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their driver lineup for the 2026 season, but Towriss may still be interested in putting Herta into one of the seats in the future.

Another IndyCar star reportedly on Red Bull's radar for 2026

Red Bull pit stop at the 2025 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Indianapolis-based news outlet IndyStar reported on Monday (Aug 25) that Red Bull have a concrete interest in signing IndyCar champion Alex Palou for the 2026 season. If it were to happen, then that would see the Spaniard team up with Max Verstappen at the Austrian team.

Colton Herta was already scouted by the Red Bull group earlier, but the move could not happen as he lacked a Super License. This would not be a problem with Palou, as the 28-year-old qualified for his Super License when he won his first IndyCar championship in 2021. Palou has also already made his FP1 debut with McLaren in 2022.

But a report from F1-Insider on Tuesday (Aug 25) has refuted the earlier claim, suggesting that Palou's agent Daniele Audetto is behind the rumors, with Red Bull not having expressed any interest in the 4x IndyCar champ.

It remains unknown who the Milton Keynes-based outfit will pick to drive alongside Verstappen in 2026. Palou has become just the latest name in a long list of potential number twos at Red Bull.

