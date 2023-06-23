“Probably another butt pic” - F1 fans react to Valtteri Bottas getting blocked by TikTok

Valtteri Bottas is known to break the internet by uploading pictures of his butt. Recently, Valtteri Bottas's TikTok account got suspended and it got fans thinking.

Bottas did not address his account being suspended but fans have their own theories.

After the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, Bottas uploaded a photo of himself swimming in a stream somewhere in Colorado with his butt clearly visible. That picture was sold off as a limited edition and it earned a whopping €50,000 which was later donated to a charity. He also exposed his bum in Netflix's F1 docudrama Drive to Survive.

What's Valtteri Bottas been up to on Tiktok?

F1 fans took over social media and shared the possible reason for his account being suspended.

probably one too many videos of him being naked in a river

One possible reason for his account suspension might be that TikTok has been deleting and suspending accounts that have been inactive for a long period of time. This might be what caused the banning of the account.

Valtteri Bottas: Net Worth, achievements, and more

Valtteri Bottas is a talented racing driver who is presently ranked 10th for the Alfa Romeo F1 team. He began his racing career on the snowy roads of Finland and has worked his way up to the top level of world auto-racing activity, Formula 1.

Bottas has 10 race wins and 67 podiums in the Formula One racing championship since his debut in 2013. He has also contributed to five constructors' title wins for Mercedes.

He finished second in the Drivers' Championship during the 2019 and 2020 season. Valtteri Bottas' last year as a Mercedes driver was in 2021. His final year was filled with ups and downs. He won the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix after starting from pole position, his 10th career victory.

Bottas joined the Swiss-based Alfa Romeo team in 2021, with an annual pay of $10,000,000. His estimated net worth as of June 2023 is around $30,000,000.

Bottas was sponsored by two well-known Finnish organizations, Wihuri, a conglomerate, and Kemppi, a welding company. Due to a bad performance in the previous season, Wihuri's sponsorship expired before the start of the 70th F1 World Championship in 2019.

He is currently sponsored by Polar, a Finnish sporting brand. Furthermore, he is sponsored by Abloy, a Finnish locking solution firm, and Insijets, a luxury private jet company. In addition, he is sponsored by a Swedish corporation.

