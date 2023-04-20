"Probably the most special" - Lewis Hamilton picks best race of his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton has chosen the 2021 F1 Brazilian GP as the most special race of his career.

It's no secret that Hamilton loves Brazil and racing at Interlagos. His favourite driver and inspiration, Ayrton Senna, was also a Brazilian. Hence, he has strong ties with the country. In 2021, when he was ferociously fighting Max Verstappen for the world title, the win in Brazil was extra special for the Briton.

In an exclusive YouTube video by Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton expressed how much it meant for him to win in Brazil and hold the country's flag while driving the victory lap and celebrating on the podium. He said:

“I think, for sure, my best race ever, and probably the most special race of my career."

He continued:

“I was so proud to hold this flag on the podium because I had watched the news through the pandemic. I’d seen the horrific stories and felt so much pain for so many people around the world that were losing people to the coronavirus, and obviously Brazil had lost I think it was over half a million people through that pandemic, through neglect from certain individuals and you could just tell there was so much pain within the country, and growing up, I always loved Ayrton Senna, so I’d watch him when he was carrying that flag."

He added:

“I saw one of the marshals holding the flag, and I stopped and grabbed it, and that was just one of the most special moments – and when I held the flag up on the podium, it really just signaled to everyone within Brazil that I acknowledge you, I appreciate you, I appreciate Ayrton, and love Ayrton, I always have since I was a kid. I was hoping that I would lift up the nation in some way even though I wasn’t Brazilian, but now I am Brazilian.”

On November 7, 2022, Hamilton received an honorary citizenship at Brazil's Congress chamber in Brasilia.

Mercedes team boss knows that Lewis Hamilton's inputs are valuable for car's development

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is well aware that Lewis Hamilton's suggestions are quite valuable for the W14's development.

The seven-time world champion has been quite vocal about how he feels uncomfortable while driving the W14, as he sits too far forward. So, Wolff explained how Mercedes are working on the driver position to make the drivers more comfortable.

Ahead of the Australian GP, he had said:

“We are looking at the big concept of the driver position, (which) is obviously one of the most important (things). Not only in terms of weight distribution, aerodynamics, etcetera but also (it is) where the driver has the best feeling in the car, which is something where Lewis is very vocal. And when a seven-time World Champion has an opinion, it is important to listen to it.”

As Lewis Hamilton sits too close to the front wheels, he's unable to strike a perfect balance in the car and drive quicker in corners.

