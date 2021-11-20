Qatar Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast for race and qualifying?

F1 is at the Losail International Circuit for the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix for the first time ever this weekend. The Qatar Grand Prix is one of two new Grands Prix being introduced consecutively by the FIA, the other being at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The weekend promises to provide a large dose of action as the two championship protagonists, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, are currently separated by only 14 points, with the latter having won the Brazil Grand Prix last Sunday.

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen have won nine out of the 19 races so far this season, with many suggesting that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are currently on the backfoot. However, Hamilton shocked the world with a stellar performance at the Brazil Grand Prix, winning the race even after taking two penalties.

The Qatar Grand Prix will be a crucial moment in the championship regardless of the outcome. The new track poses difficulties for all teams, as most cars ran off track multiple times during the first two free practice sessions on Friday.

Furthermore, many have predicted it will be a hot weekend, adding to the challenges the teams will face.

RaceFans @racefansdotnet



racefans.net/2021/11/20/few…



#F1 #QatarGP The Qatar Grand Prix will see one of the most important qualifying sessions of the year today as overtaking opportunities and strategic options look limited: The Qatar Grand Prix will see one of the most important qualifying sessions of the year today as overtaking opportunities and strategic options look limited:racefans.net/2021/11/20/few…#F1 #QatarGP

What is the Weather Forecast for The Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying and Race?

The News Media @TheNewsMedia2 Large track temperature swings likely for F1’s Qatar debut | 2021 Qatar Grand Prix weather insightonlinenews.com/2021/11/18/lar… Large track temperature swings likely for F1’s Qatar debut | 2021 Qatar Grand Prix weather insightonlinenews.com/2021/11/18/lar…

Although wet races have always provided extra amounts of drama and action, we can rule it out for this weekend. Qatar is one of the least rain-hit countries in the world, with only around 5 millimeters rainfall expected throughout November.

Furthermore, the Qatar Grand Prix is only one of three current races which will be held at night, the others being the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Night races add an extra element of glare for drivers due to the massive floodlights that light up the tracks.

Although the official weather forecast speaks of 0% chance of rain, the F1 world is no stranger to unexpected conditions showing their faces at the peak of a championship battle, with reports coming in of a few spots of rain in the paddock.

Adam Cooper @adamcooperF1 An overcast day in Qatar and even a few spots of rain in the paddock... An overcast day in Qatar and even a few spots of rain in the paddock...

Winds and temperatures pose bigger challenges for teams at the Qatar Grand Prix, with hot, sandy desert winds blowing rapidly throughout the weekend. With the championship coming to a close, teams will be looking to get on top of Qatar's challenging conditions during the qualifying and main race.

Here are the typical weather conditions one can expect during the two events on Saturday and Sunday:

Qualifying, Saturday, November 20th 2021

Conditions will be dry, with a 0% chance of rain at the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying. There will be a light, southeasterly wind for the hour-long session. The maximum temperature expected is 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is said to go down to 21 degrees Celsius, posing a challenge to drivers as they suddenly lose temperature in the tires.

Main Race, Sunday, November 21th 2021

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The main race of the Qatar Grand Prix will feature similar conditions, with 0% chance of rain during the race and with light, southeasterly winds blowing at a speed of 25kmph. The maximum temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature expected is 22 degrees Celsius.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee