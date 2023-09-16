"R.I.P Lizard": F1 fans react as Fernando Alonso runs over a giant lizard during the 2023 F1 Singapore GP free practice

F1 fans were not happy after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso ran over a lizard on the track in the Singapore GP free practice session.

Lizards were frequently seen crossing a certain part of the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore on Friday which interrupted both practice sessions. The reptiles are one of the mainstays of the area and their being spotted on the racetrack was not a surprise.

There were at least four times during the two sessions that the yellow flag was waived due to the lizards.

While most drivers were able to avoid the animals, Fernando Alonso wasn't so lucky as he ran over a giant lizard during one of the sessions. The Spanish driver was unable to avoid the lizard and accidentally ran over it in the process.

F1 fans took to social media to react to the incident, with one fan expressing his condolences to the departed lizard, saying:

"RIP Lizard."

Fernando Alonso analyzes his Friday practice sessions

The Aston Martin F1 driver stated that he had fun driving on the new track layout in Singapore despite the hot and humid conditions on Friday.

It was a slow start for the two-time world champion as he finished eighth in the first practice. However, he came back stronger in the second practice session in the evening where he finished in fourth place behind the two Ferraris and George Russell.

Reflecting on the session, Fernando Alonso said (via F1.com):

"Today was fun. I think the new circuit layout is an improvement: it's a bit faster and you get into a little more rhythm around the lap. I like the changes they've made. It was a normal Friday in Singapore – hot and humid – but we got some useful tests done on the car and with the tires, so let's see how tomorrow goes."

Alonso added:

"It's hard to read too much into the times – today was more about building confidence with the car and the track. I think qualifying is going to be very tight: we could be P5, P6, or we could go out in Q2 if we lose just a couple of tenths over a lap. We are going to have to nail the laps in qualifying tomorrow to ensure a good result in the race."

If Red Bull struggles this weekend there is a decent chance that Fernando Alonso could emerge as one of the favorites to win the race on Sunday if he does well in the qualifying on Saturday.