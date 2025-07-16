Race win tally highlights Max Verstappen’s brutal dominance in F1’s current era

Max Verstappen's dominance in F1's current era can be highlighted by his 45 race wins since 2022. This is 37 more than the next best, Lando Norris, and also highlights Red Bull's dominance in the ground effect era.

Verstappen has absolutely demolished all opposition in the ground effect era, especially in the years 2022 and 2023. In this period, he clinched more race wins and pole positions than any other driver on the grid, by a significant margin.

The 27-year-old won 43 out of 68 races from 2022 to 2024. He has also claimed two victories in 12 races this year, taking his total tally in this era up to 45.

The next best on this list is Lando Norris, with just eight race wins at the time of writing. Oscar Piastri is third with seven race wins, five of which have come in 2025.

Another statistic is Verstappen's pole tally. He has 31 pole positions since 2022, as shared by @F1BigData on X. This is 14 more than the next best, Charles Leclerc. Only three drivers have made it to double digits on this list.

Red Bull seemed to be untouchable in the ground effect era. The Austrian team won 38 out of 44 races in 2022 and 2023 with Verstappen and Sergio Perez. This means the team won approximately 86% of the races in those two seasons.

But the Milton Keynes-based outfit fell off a cliff in the second half of 2024. McLaren has overtaken Red Bull as the quickest team, with Ferrari finishing second in the 2024 constructors' standings.

Max Verstappen's move to Mercedes given "green light" by team CEO - Report

Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Fresh reports are suggesting that Mercedes Benz CEO Ola Kallenius has given the green light for the team to sign Max Verstappen next season. The biggest obstacle remains getting the reigning world champion out of his current contract at Red Bull.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that the German executive, who is also the chairman of the Board of Management at Mercedes, is now on board with the idea of bringing the four-time world champion to the team.

According to the outlet, the biggest obstacle is set to be finding a way to get Verstappen out of his current Red Bull contract, which is reportedly valid till 2028. It is known that the contract has special exit clauses included in it.

But the reported clauses seem to be performance-based, depending on where Max Verstappen sits in the drivers' standings. The aforementioned Italian outlet had also previously reported that the Mercedes group would be willing to trigger a supposed exit clause in Verstappen's contract, worth upwards of $100 million.

