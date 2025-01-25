Racing Bulls boss opens up on how Max Verstappen's Brazil masterclass was used to help Yuki Tsunoda understand some of his weaknesses

Racing Bulls race director Alan Permane apparently used Max Verstappen's example to bring improvement in Yuki Tsunoda's attitude while racing. He added that Tsunoda has to keep his mind cool in challenging situations to extract maximum performance.

Tsunoda was overlooked for the Red Bull seat as the team promoted Liam Lawson instead for Sergio Perez's replacement for the 2025 season. Though Lawson has only 11 race starts of experience, his strong mindset seemingly impressed the team, as they believed that the New Zealander was more equipped to handle the pressure of being Verstappen's teammate.

Meanwhile, hope is not lost for Yuki Tsunoda. Racing Bulls race director Alan Permane recently talked to Autosport and claimed that Tsunoda has to change his attitude and mindset while handling tough situations. He also recalled using Verstappen's example to encourage Tsunoda.

"What we did, for example, was replay the race in Brazil. It was a very intense situation, and Max [Verstappen] and his engineer were talking as if they were having a cup of coffee in the afternoon. That's our benchmark," Permane said (via Racingnews365).

"All the information and knowledge is available, and that's what we're working on with him. There are hundreds of things that need to be done, and this is just one small point. But he's right that when things aren't going well, he needs to keep a cool head," he added.

During the 2024 Brazil Grand Prix, Max Verstappen started the race from P17. However, rain changed the dynamics as the Dutchman unleashed his masterclass in wet conditions to clinch a victory. Alpine also secured a double podium in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to mark the end of a chaotic race weekend.

Hence, Racing Bulls intends to infuse a similar mindset into Yuki Tsunoda as he often loses his cool during intense races.

Yuki Tsunoda unveils learnings he got from Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen [L] with Yuki Tsunoda [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda are a part of the Red Bull family. While the former is a four-time world champion, Tsunoda has been racing for the sister team since 2021. Hence, their paths often crossed at marketing events throughout the season.

Speaking to Racingnews365, Tsunoda recalled his learnings from Verstappen and said:

"I would say his consistency. The level of focus he had throughout the year was definitely impressive. Driving in Formula 1 since he was 17 years old definitely helps as well."

"As a driver, what I can say is that the consistency in any condition, any race, and the focus level he has is impressive, and I've learned a lot of things from that. When we're together at some social activities, Red Bull stuff, we speak."

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda's contract with the Racing Bulls is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. With Liam Lawson promoted as Max Verstappen's teammate over him, prospects of the Japanese driver's extension look bleak.

