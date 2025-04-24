Racing Bulls CEO comments on Liam Lawson’s “not good news” moment before Red Bull axing

Liam Lawson's return to Formula 1 in 2025 was met with early optimism but the narrative changed completely, just two races into the new season. The 23-year-old was pulled from the Red Bull senior team and reassigned to Racing Bulls after a disappointing start. Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer has now opened up about how the mid-season shuffle unfolded.

Ad

Lawson had impressed as a Racing Bulls driver in 2024 and was promoted to Red Bull at the start of 2025, to partner Max Verstappen. But after a DNF in Australia and a 16th-place finish in China, internal pressure mounted. Speaking to RacingNews365, Bayer revealed that the team had spent the off-season building momentum around Yuki Tsunoda and rookie Isack Hadjar, only to be blindsided by a sudden reshuffle.

"We spent a lot of time over winter developing as a team. It felt like last year we were on a good trajectory. We had learned a lot from the positive moments and not-so-positive moments we went through as a team...We did a lot of work with Yuki, and with Isack we immediately had a good connection."

Ad

Trending

Bayer also revealed how a call from Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko changed the plans. He believed the Racing Bulls VCARB car was fast, and that the drivers were happy. He added:

"I had a call from Helmut after China (GP), and he said they were thinking about making a move, that the pressure on Liam was rising, that he was finding it difficult, and the testing in Bahrain didn't work. To me, in that very moment, it was not good news, because there was great harmony in the team."

Ad

Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls return has been a complex mix of familiarity and readjustment. Bayer acknowledged the challenge of re-integrating mid-season but praised the professionalism of everyone involved. He highlighted the team's long-standing role as a developmental hub within the Red Bull system.

A significant number of drivers have passed through their ranks at some point, including the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and most recently Yuki Tsunoda. At the same time, Lawson's return was not seen as a step backward internally.

Ad

Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls return sees steady progress but no points yet

Liam Lawson prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. Source: Getty

Since rejoining the Racing Bulls setup, Liam Lawson has competed in three races in Japan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He finished 17th, 16th and 12th respectively, trailing teammate Isack Hadjar in each event. While it has not been spectacular, it has been a steady start for the Kiwi, who is still chasing his first points of the season.

Ad

Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer provided insights into Lawson's mental reset and technical progress, especially after Bahrain. Speaking to F1, he said:

"It took (Lawson) him a short moment. When he came to us the first time, when I saw him in Faenza in Italy, for the seat fit, he was sad. He was a bit puzzled by all the events because everything happened very quickly. But, at the same time, we also told him that you may not forget that you're still an F1 driver."

Ad

Bayer was quick to point out the built-in advantage of familiarity, having worked with the Racing Bulls setup since 2023. His five-race stand-in for the injured Ricciardo, included a points finish at Singapore, earning him the 2024 seat.

Liam Lawson's best finish this Formula 1 season came in Jeddah, where he crossed the line in 12th. However, he remains without points, while Hadjar has already collected five and sits 14th in the Drivers' standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More