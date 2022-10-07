Ramen noodles, flights, and F1 track - Here's why Lewis Hamilton loves traveling to Japan

Lewis Hamilton has listed several reasons why the Japanese Grand Prix is the one race he looks most forward to attending every year. The Mercedes driver is an admirer of the Japanese culture and hails the journey to the circuit as the best part.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, during a press conference for the 2022 F1 Japanese GP, Hamilton relished his experience that began with a special flight itself. He said:

"Yeah this is one that I have looked forward to, I would say, most in a year. Because of the trip. Like it's already from... the ramen noodles and the flight. I found the best that I fly with - a Japanese airline. I won't say which one because I don't want more European people to be on it. But, I get to experience... you get the great service there... the whole, original Japanese culture."

Lewis Hamilton further detailed his experience in the city and specifically pointed out his bullet train journey, saying:

"And then, being in the city... different types of cars, more cars, the culture is amazing. The food is amazing. Such a great ambiance in the city. And then the journey, coming from the hotel to the train to Suzuka in the middle of nowhere. When you're on the bullet train you get to see so much of the layout of the land of Japan."

The Suzuka circuit makes a return to the F1 calendar after a two-year hiatus. Needless to say, it is a highly anticipated race on this year's calendar.

Lewis Hamilton hails the Japanese GP as the best weekend of the year

Lewis Hamilton is a big fan of the Suzuka circuit, owing to its history. The track has provided immense drama over the years, with several championships decided on this track.

Lewis Hamilton also pointed out the track's rich history and famed layout while speaking to the media, and said:

"And then you get here and you've got this crazy amazing circuit. That is pretty much almost a figure of eight, overlapping itself and great undulations, history. The best racing was when [Ayrton] Senna and [Alain] Prost were racing and now I get to race on it so. So pretty mega week. Best weekend of the year."

It will be interesting to see how this year's race pans out. Notably, it is highly likely that the legendary track might once again play its role as a championship decider/confirmer. Red Bull's Max Verstappen could be crowned the world champion here if he wins the race with the fastest lap.

