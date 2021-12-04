"Rapid, unbelievably quick" - Lewis Hamilton talks about Saudi Arabia Grand Prix circuit

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 World Drivers' Championship (WDC) winner, topped both practice sessions at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday, displaying phenomenal pace throughout.

After the second practice session (FP2), Hamilton shared his thoughts on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit:

"Rapid, unbelievably quick. It really is incredibly fast, and a lot of grip as well. But really, a really is nice...if you get the rhythm, it's beautiful to drive."

The circuit, where the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is being held, is often described as "the fastest street circuit in F1". Couple that with the high-speed corners, and drivers are left with little to no room for mistakes. With Friday's sessions delivering thrilling drives, fans have been left anticipating an even more exhilerating qualifying session and race.

Formula 1 @F1



📈 Average speeds of 250km/h+

↪️ 27 corners

🌊 Stunning Red Sea backdrop



This is Jeddah. This is the Welcome to the fastest street circuit in #F1 📈 Average speeds of 250km/h+↪️ 27 corners🌊 Stunning Red Sea backdropThis is Jeddah. This is the #SaudiArabianGP Welcome to the fastest street circuit in #F1.📈 Average speeds of 250km/h+↪️ 27 corners🌊 Stunning Red Sea backdropThis is Jeddah. This is the #SaudiArabianGP. https://t.co/6jD37ZkEkp

Clocking in lap times of 1:29.786 in the first practice session (FP1) and 1:29.018 in FP2, Lewis Hamilton appeared to thoroughly enjoy his first drive at the Jeddah circuit, going faster throughout Friday than his Dutch rival and title contender Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton's chance to bag 8th championship win

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of rewriting the history books with Mercedes as he sets eyes on his eighth World Drivers' Championship (WDC) overall. In achieving the title, Hamilton will be breaking the enviable record set by German F1 legend Michael Schumacher, while also surpassing his own tally.

The path to winning the title will not be easy for Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen has kept the reigning champion on his toes throughout the season. Going into the penultimate race of the calendar, the 24-year-old Red Bull Racing driver has an eight-point advantage over the Briton.

Friday in Jeddah may not seem to have gone Verstappen's way. Come Sunday, though, the blind apexes and strange track evolution promise an eventful battle with some unpredictable outcomes.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix offers Verstappen his first real opportunity to win his first WDC. Regardless of whether Lewis Hamilton smashes this groundbreaking record, there is no doubt that this championship battle for the title will go down in F1 history as one of the most legendary.

Edited by Anurag Changmai