Rebranded AlphaTauri logo ‘Racing Bulls’ leaked, according to reports

The new logo for AlphaTauri, which is set to undergo a name change in 2024, has reportedly been leaked and it resembles the Red Bull Racing logo. The name will change to "Racing Bulls", according to the report.

Earlier this season, it was confirmed that AlphaTauri, Red Bull's sister team, will run under a new name from the 2024 season. Back in August, reports suggested that clothing brand HUGO could become the title sponsors and the team would be called 'Hugo Boss Bulls Racing.' However, according to a recent report, HUGO and Adidas, who were also in the running, have failed to partner up with the team.

Interestingly, the logo and the word "Racing Bulls" were trademarked in the European Union earlier this year (via Fastest Pitstop on Twitter).

Racing Bulls would tie the team more closely to Red Bull. Until 2019, the team was called Toro Rosso in F1, which is Italian for Red Bull. Although they were RBR's junior racing team, they are now widely known as their sister team.

AlphaTauri CEO claims the rebranding will get the team closer to Red Bull

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer stated over the F1 Las Vegas GP weekend that the new identity of the team will bring them closer to their parent team, Red Bull Racing.

"The identity will be generic," he told Motorsport.com.

"The identity is what Toro Rosso would have been, and it’s moving closer to the Red Bull family again. But then it will appear with the naming rights partners."

Bayer then stated that the entire team would be rebranded with a complete change in their name, logo, etc.

"We will change the company name, we will change identity, logo, everything, a complete relaunch, complete rebrand."

AlphaTauri spent a long time at the bottom of the standings this season with their previous driver lineup: Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda. The former was replaced mid-season by Daniel Ricciardo due to his poor performances, according to the team. The team has now risen to eighth position in the constructors' standings.

Many drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, and Alex Albon, were part of Toro Rosso (as it was known back in the day) before becoming a part of Red Bull.