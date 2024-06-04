Recent reports provide big update on Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future

Daniel Ricciardo could sign a contract extension with Racing Bulls for the 2025 F1 season, according to reports. His current contract keeps him locked with the team till the end of this season.

The Australian's return to racing amid the 2023 F1 season, replacing Nyck de Vries, was thought to be a major step up. It was speculated that he might return to racing with Red Bull alongside reigning world champion Max Verstappen, given his performances in the past. However, he currently hangs on the edge of his seat regarding his future.

His teammate Yuki Tsunoda has been performing well, bringing consistency and keeping VCARB within the competition, at the top of the backmarkers. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo has scored only five of the 24 points for the team so far. It is tough to say if his performance will improve, but with reports of Red Bull re-signing Sergio Perez for another season, it becomes clear that Ricciardo would have to stick with VCARB for another season.

Trending

According to Formu1a.uno, Helmut Marko prefers to give Perez's seat to someone else but team principal Christian Horner wants him to race for another reason. Furthermore, both RBR and VCARB want Ricciardo to continue racing in his current seat for various reasons.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals RB has been "really supportive" this season

The 34-year-old revealed earlier in Monaco that his team has been supportive of him after he faced the issues with the car. Ricciardo has not finished within points during any of the main races. The only five points he managed to score was during the Sprint race in Miami when he finished P4.

Speaking to RacingNews365 in Monaco, he stated that while the team supports him, he aims to focus on driving instead of the future.

"They've been really, really supportive, and obviously, they know I can do it, but it's just been a bit more of a struggle this year to do it week in, week out. And that's really where my focus is now as opposed to getting too comfortable or excited about what the future holds."

Earlier in the season, Helmut Marko mentioned that both Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo are in contention for the Red Bull seat. However, with reports of the team extending Sergio Perez's contract emerging, it is seemingly not the time for either of the drivers to think about partnering with Max Verstappen.