Red Bull: 2022 is one of our most satisfying years, if not the best

During a press conference around the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, Paul Monaghan, the chief engineer at Red Bull, quoted the 2022 season as the Austrian team's most satisfying season.

While he was close to calling it the best, he believes that there was competition from other teams, and the car they have built this year has helped them achieve fabulous results this season.

When asked about their success this year, Monaghan replied that the team had been exceptionally lucky as they had to battle both Ferrari and Mercedes, but managed to surpass both teams.

Paul Monaghan said:

"We’re exceptionally lucky, we've had a good fight with Ferrari and some tussles with Mercedes this year. And we've managed to surpass those."

He further mentioned:

"So, is it the best year? I wouldn't say it's the best. I'll say it's one of our most satisfying years. And we're very privileged to have a car and the team that we have, whether it's trackside, factory-based, doesn't matter."

Although Red Bull's hopes at the start of the season dropped after the car faced issues twice in the first three races, the pace Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez picked up after that early hurdle has been immaculate.

The Red Bull duo carried the momentum, winning an absurd number of races this season. Verstappen currently has 14 wins this season, more than any other driver ever in a single F1 season.

This immense performance not only helped Max win his second consecutive World Drivers' Championship (at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP), but also helped the team snatch their first World Constructors' Championship since 2013 (at the 2022 F1 United States GP).

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing We’ll regroup and aim to end 2022 on a high Our streak of silverware comes to an endWe’ll regroup and aim to end 2022 on a high Our streak of silverware comes to an end 🏆 We’ll regroup and aim to end 2022 on a high 👊 https://t.co/1aZCbbr7kP

Red Bull engineer feels 2022 has been the most confident season for the team

Paul Monaghan believes that the team has looked confident and has shown maximum dominance in the 2022 season.

Talking about the initial seasons of Red Bull, when they started to become competitive and reflected dominance from 2010 to 2013 with Sebastian Vettel, he stated that 2022 is certainly different from that time.

Monaghan said:

"2009, when we were starting to be challenging, and 2010, obviously with our first titles. I'll say it's different. Because there's a confidence in the team. 2010 was a step into the unknown for us to some extent."

Red Bull have been on a roll this season, with Verstappen winning races in the RB18 even after starting from the back of the grid. Their domination has sealed them both the titles this year and they have an enormous 719 points after the Brazilian Grand Prix, with one race still left in the season.

Poll : 0 votes