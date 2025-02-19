Red Bull addresses Max Verstappen's future with the team as rumors of Aston Martin's billion-dollar contract surface

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has dismissed speculation linking Max Verstappen to Aston Martin, calling the reports purely speculative. Speaking to OE24, the Austrian veteran emphasized that Red Bull’s primary focus for 2025 was to help Verstappen secure his fifth consecutive world title.

Off-season rumors suggested that Aston Martin had put forward a staggering $1 billion offer to lure Verstappen away from Red Bull. This raised questions about whether the Dutchman would see out his contract that runs until the end of 2028.

Addressing the situation, Marko acknowledged that Verstappen’s contract contains performance-related clauses. However, he believes that as long as Red Bull remains competitive — particularly with the looming 2026 engine regulation changes — there will be no issue. With Honda set to switch allegiance to Aston Martin in 2026, Red Bull will take full control of its power unit development under the Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT) banner.

Doubts over Red Bull’s ability to produce a race-winning engine have fueled speculation about Verstappen’s long-term future, especially as established manufacturers like Honda and Mercedes appear to be safer bets. However, Marko remained firm in his stance, reiterating that the team’s priority was delivering a historic fifth straight title for Verstappen, a feat they could not achieve with Sebastian Vettel. As for the Dutchman’s potential move, Marko sidestepped the rumors, keeping the focus squarely on Red Bull’s ambitions.

Asked if he was worried about Max Verstappen not seeing out his contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, Marko said:

“There are performance clauses. But let's assume that we are not really at a disadvantage in terms of engine. One, two-tenths of a backlog are manageable with Max.”

Asked if he would switch teams along with the Dutchman if there were a potential move in the future, Marko said:

“This is all speculative. We want the 5th. World Cup title in a row, that's all our concentration. We didn't make it with Vettel.”

Max Verstappen denies receiving a billion-dollar contract from Aston Martin

Max Verstappen has shut down speculation linking him to a move to Aston Martin’s F1 team. Speaking to onsite media at the F175 car launch press conference in London, the Dutchman dismissed reports of contract negotiations, clarifying that his discussions with Aston Martin were solely related to his GT3 team for the 2025 season.

Verstappen’s comments put an end to off-season rumors suggesting he was being courted by the Silverstone-based outfit with a blockbuster offer. While his long-term future at Red Bull has been a topic of debate, the reigning world champion made it clear that any talks with Aston Martin were unrelated to Formula 1.

Asked about reports suggesting a potential move to Aston Martin for a billion-dollar contract, the Dutchman said (via ESPN):

“It's a lot of money. Honestly when I read that, it was the first time that I saw something like that. The only contact that I had with them was about GT3 for this year. That's it. There's not much to say really because there isn't anything.”

In 2024, Max Verstappen found himself at the center of intense speculation regarding a potential move to both Mercedes and Aston Martin. Over the winter break, rumors of a reunion with Honda and Adrian Newey at Aston Martin gained momentum, fueling discussions about his long-term future in Formula 1.

However, both Max Verstappen and Red Bull have firmly denied the reports, dismissing any talks of an impending switch. Aston Martin also addressed the speculation, reiterating their commitment to their current driver lineup, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso contracted until the end of the 2026 season.

