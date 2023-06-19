Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey hints that retirement could be around the corner

Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey has hinted that retirement could be around the corner as he admitted he was on borrowed time in the sport. Newey has been a part of the sport for 3 decades now and on Sunday, June 18, won his 200th F1 race.

He has been responsible for some of the most dominant cars in F1 including the Williams of the 1990s driven by Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, and Damon Hill to the title-winning McLarens of Mika Hakkinen in 1998 and 1999. The aero wizard came into his own with the off-throttle blown diffuser with Red Bull in the early 2010s as he won four titles in a row with Sebastian Vettel behind the wheel.

Now, in the 2020s, Newey has Red Bull driver Max Verstappen driving his creations to the titles as the team won its 100th race in the sport. Reflecting on the journey, Newey admitted that the entire experience had been quite surreal for him. In all of this though, the chief technical officer also conceded to Sky Sports that he was on borrowed time in F1 and will continue until he can. He said:

"It's really special. It's been an amazing journey. My dream was to be an engineer in motor racing. When I got my first job and salary, that was the big moment, everything else has been a bonus."

He added:

"I'm lucky enough to be doing what I always wanted to do. I enjoy the job, loved it. My career can't go on forever, so as long as the team want me and I enjoy it, I will keep going. Realistically it's on a countdown. Exactly when that day is, I don't know."

Red Bull boss ecstatic after team wins 100th race in F1

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was ecstatic after the team won its 100th race in F1. Talking to F1TV, Horner called the 100 wins an incredible achievement. He said,

"To get a century of victories, for the whole team it's an incredible, incredible achievement. Not just here, but for all the man and women back in the team that are putting in all the hard work. 100 races is a lot, and 100 wins is 27% of all the races we have entered. Its an incredible statistic."

Max Verstappen on his part also picked up his 41st win in F1 which took him level with Ayrton Senna's career race wins.

