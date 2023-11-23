Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey set to build 27m Oyster 885 sailing yacht

Red Bull Chief Technology Officer Adrian Newey has chosen Oyster Yachts to build his new 27-meter sailing yacht which he hopes to sail in the oceans in the future with his new-build Oyster 885 yacht model.

The 27.4m yacht is currently being built at the shipyard’s Southampton-based headquarters. The three-stateroom yacht will be able to accommodate six guests onboard along with four crew members.

According to Super Yacht Times, the Red Bull aero wizard explained his decision to take on the project:

“We are tailoring an existing design, but it’s for a very different outcome. The beauty of motor racing is that there are only two things that count – how quick it is and whether it’s reliable or not. Building a live-aboard sailing yacht is much more subjective in terms of the overall pleasure versus performance and usability.”

Red Bull's Adrian Newey explains the evolution of the RB19

The 2022 Red Bull RB18 was dominant as it took 18 race wins in the championship season, with 15 of them coming in the hands of Max Verstappen, who won his second successive title.

The 2023 Red Bull RB19, however, has catapulted the dominance of the sport into another dimension as the team has only lost a single race in the 2023 season with just the season finale in Abu Dhabi remaining.

Speaking with BBC, Newey explained how the RB19 has evolved and the importance of having "weight loss" in F1:

"The good thing about that was it allowed us to take an evolutionary approach, to understand the strengths and weaknesses of last year's car and try to address that appropriately."

"Weight loss was part of it. We never managed to get down to the weight limit last year. By the end of the season, we were still significantly over, so much more detail through the winter to get the weight off, and then the rest was primarily aerodynamic refinement."

"It's all about trying to condition the flow to give the best performance to the underbody. Most of what you see is as always to control the front-wheel wake, which in any open-wheel racing car is a big thing, and maximizing the shape of the underside is the key to the whole thing."

Given the headstart Red Bull has on its rivals heading into 2024, fans can be sure that the RB20 might just become the first invincible car in the sport's history under the watchful eye of Adrian Newey.