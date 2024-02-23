Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey voted 2024 World Car Person of the Year

Red Bull Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey was voted as the 2024 World Car Person of the Year by a jury of over 100 journalists from 29 countries.

As reported by Times Live, the F1 aero wizard was nominated alongside the likes of CV Raman, Maruti Suzuki India's CTO, Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line Porsche, Lisa Reeves, Head of Interior Design, Volvo Cars and Stephan Durach, SVP Connected Company Development, BMW Group.

Adrian Newey was instrumental in the success of the Red Bull F1 team during the 2023 season as they delivered the most dominant season in the sport's history. Red Bull RB19 became the most dominant car in F1, winning 21 out of 22 complete races last year with Max Verstappen winning 19 of them.

Despite shutting off the development early in the season to focus on the 2024 challenger, no team was able to consistently challenge the Austrian team. The world champions scored 860 points that was 451 points more than the second-placed Mercedes.

Max Verstappen chimes in on the future of Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey

Max Verstappen stated that the speculation around Adrian Newey's future in the team amidst Christian Horner's ongoing investigation was nothing new.

As per Express, the three-time world champion said:

"Something like that happens all the time, especially if you do it well. Of course, we now also have our own engine program and for that, we also bring people in from other teams. That is and always will be a thing in Formula One. It is also not something that makes me think ‘oh shit, what is happening here’. No, it is actually very standard in Formula One.”

While being quoted by Motorsport Magazine, Max Verstappen praised the Red Bull CTO and claimed that there was nobody like him. He said:

“No one will be like Adrian. That’s the great thing about it: everyone is different and everyone achieves success in a different way. Therefore, no, you cannot replace Adrian because there is only one Adrian."

He added:

“But it’s wonderful to see new talent coming in that he’s been working with for a long time. And it’s wonderful to see how this talent goes its own way and how we achieve what we do.”

Red Bull fans as well as Max Verstappen would be hoping that Adrian Newey has once again delivered a world-beater in the RB20 in the 2024 season that will help the team continue their dominance in the sport.