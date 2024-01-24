Red Bull announces AlphaTauri rebrand for the 2024 F1 season

AlphaTauri F1 team is set to be called Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team, showing a prominent connection with Red Bull.

AlphaTauri has undergone a rebranding multiple times. Initially, they were called Toro Rosso, translating to Red Bull in Italian, since it is their sister team. Since 2020, they have been called AlphaTauri, promoting the company's fashion brand.

Earlier in the 2023 F1 season, it was reported that the team will be undergoing rebranding once more, giving up the AlphaTauri tag. Recently, the team's Instagram handle was changed to @visacashapprb, hinting at the association with Visa, and a prominent hint of RBR.

The new logo of the team consists of the Visa logo, followed by the words RB, overdrawn with a bull very similar to the one in their sister team's logo. AlphaTauri, which will be called Visa Cash App RB, has been a strong point in the former's success. World champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen were both a part of the Toro Rosso squad back in the day before RBR recognized their talent and moved them.

Furthermore, Daniel Ricciardo debuted with Toro Rosso, drove for Red Bull, and will continue to drive for RB in the 2024 F1 season after replacing Nyck de Vries mid-season last year. He will be accompanied by Yuki Tsunoda, who will start his fourth consecutive season with the team after his debut in 2021.

Visa Cash App RB to use parts from Red Bull's RB19 in the 2024 F1 season

The team is undergoing major changes. Their former team principal Franz Tost retired from Formula 1 and was replaced by former Ferrari deputy team principal and race director Laurent Mekies.

After finishing eighth in the championship in 2023, RB is looking forward to a much better season ahead. Their CEO Peter Bayer recently revealed that they will be taking some parts from Red Bull's RB19. The "parts" included the suspension, as he told motorsport-total.com:

"Next year, we will continue with our current rear and use the Red Bull front suspension from their current car at the front."

"There have been years when we have done something different for various reasons. But we have the opportunity to do it, and the regulations allow it, so we will do it, like a number of other teams."

The RB19 dominated the entirety of the 2023 season, managing to win 21 out of the 22 races. Using parts from that car might turn out to be beneficial for Visa Cash App RB as they aim ahead for the upcoming season of racing.