Red Bull announces junior team lineup for 2023, Indian F1 aspirant Jehan Daruvala no longer a member

The Red Bull Junior Team has announced their line-up for the 2023 season, with five newcomers to the roster and Indian Formula 1 aspirant Jehan Daruvala no longer a part of the setup.

Liam Lawson, Dennis Hauger, Ayumu Iwasa, Souta Arao, Arvid Lindblad, Jack Crawford and Isack Hadjar will continue as members of the academy, while Sebastian Montoya, Enzo Deligny, Enzo Tarnvanichkul, Enzo Fittipaldi and Zane Maloney are the newcomers.

After three years with the setup, Jehan Daruvala parted ways with Red Bull ahead of 2023 and has joined Mahindra Racing as their reserve driver for the 2022-23 Formula E season.

Feeder Series @feeder_series BREAKING NEWS



This is the 2023 Red Bull Junior Team



Liam Lawson

Jak Crawford

Enzo Fittipaldi

Isack Hadjar

Dennis Hauger

Ayumu Iwasa

Zane Maloney

Sebastian Montoya

Souta Arao

Enzo Deligny

Arvid Lindblad

Enzo Thanvanichkul BREAKING NEWSThis is the 2023 Red Bull Junior TeamLiam LawsonJak CrawfordEnzo FittipaldiIsack HadjarDennis HaugerAyumu IwasaZane MaloneySebastian MontoyaSouta AraoEnzo DelignyArvid LindbladEnzo Thanvanichkul 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨This is the 2023 Red Bull Junior Team🇳🇿 Liam Lawson🇺🇸 Jak Crawford🇧🇷 Enzo Fittipaldi🇫🇷 Isack Hadjar🇳🇴 Dennis Hauger🇯🇵 Ayumu Iwasa🇧🇧 Zane Maloney🇨🇴 Sebastian Montoya🇯🇵 Souta Arao🇫🇷 Enzo Deligny🇬🇧 Arvid Lindblad🇹🇭 Enzo Thanvanichkul

Brazilian-American Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, switches to Carlin for his second F2 season. He ended his rookie season eighth with six podium finishes to his name.

He will be partnered by Maloney, another new addition to the junior squad. The 19-year-old Bajan driver, who is the 2022 F3 runner-up, has already been confirmed as one of Red Bull’s reserve drivers for this year.

British team Hitech Grand Prix will field an all-Red Bull line-up in F2 this year, with Hadjar and Crawford making the step up after finishing fourth and seventh, respectively, in F3 last season.

Honda Formula Dream Project driver Iwasa stays with DAMS, with Hauger joining reigning drivers’ and teams’ champions MP Motorsport from PREMA Racing.

Sebastian Montoya – son of ex-F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya – makes his full-time debut with Hitech in F3. Along with Crawford, he will also compete in the new Formula Regional Middle East Championship with Hitech.

Red Bull and AlphaTauri reserve driver Lawson will compete in Japan's Super Formula, while Arao steps up from French F4 to GB3 with Hitech. Frenchman Deligny will take part in Formula 4 this season alongside Lindblad, whilst 13-year-old 2022 OK-Junior World Championship winner Thanvanichkul remains in karting.

Feeder Series @feeder_series



Jehan Daruvala

Juri Vips

Noel Leon

Yuto Nomura

Jonny Edgar



will not be a part of the Red Bull Junior Team for the upcoming season. This means thatJehan DaruvalaJuri VipsNoel LeonYuto NomuraJonny Edgarwill not be a part of the Red Bull Junior Team for the upcoming season. This means that 🇮🇳 Jehan Daruvala🇪🇪 Juri Vips🇲🇽 Noel Leon🇯🇵 Yuto Nomura🇬🇧 Jonny Edgar will not be a part of the Red Bull Junior Team for the upcoming season.

Jehan Daruvala parts with Red Bull, joins Mahindra Racing in Formula E

Indian single-seater racer Jehan Daruvala has joined Mahindra Racing as its reserve driver for the 2022-23 Formula E World Championship.

The 24-year-old, who recently completed three Formula 1 tests with McLaren, is a four-time Formula 2 race winner and multiple-time podium sitter. He is also the first and only Indian Formula 2 race winner.

At Mahindra Racing, Daruvala is expected to spend time at the team’s Banbury setup working on the simulator alongside engineers to provide car development and race support for Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland, the team's drivers in Formula E.

Speaking about moving to Formula E, he said (via a press release):

“Formula E is very competitive, and I am really excited about this new chapter of my career. Season 9 promises to be very exciting with the all-new Gen 3 car and I am looking forward to learning and contributing, especially to car development and supporting the team.”

Poll : 0 votes