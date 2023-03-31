Red Bull boss admits 2023 is the best version of Sergio Perez in the last two and a half years

Sergio Perez established himself as a championship contender two races into the 2023 season. In the Saudi Arabian GP, Perez took the checkered flag ahead of his teammate Max Verstappen, clawing the deficit to the Dutchman in the drivers' standings. He occupies second position in the standings, trailing his teammate by one point.

Heading into the third race of the season, Red Bull boss Christian Horner was questioned if Sergio Perez was at his best entering his third year with the team.

He replied in a press conference on Friday:

"In a sample of two races, yes. I mean, he drove some great races last year. You only have to think back to Singapore, for example, which was an outstanding victory for Checo last season."

He added:

"But, you know, he's done a great job in the first two races this year, his confidence is sky high, and that's exactly what we want. We want two drivers that are going to be pushing and challenging each other."

Christian Horner was pleased with Sergio Perez challenging Max Verstappen on the track. He admitted that the Mexican had a confident outlook for the season and is capable of going toe-to-toe with the reigning world champion.

Horner added that Perez will have to sustain his form throughout the season to bid for the title. He compared the 23-race season to a 'marathon', citing consistency as one of the key differentiators between the teammates.

He said:

"I think the key thing is that over such a long season, it is a marathon, I think it's all going to be about consistency over the 23-race series. That's going to be the differentiator and you know, he's made a great start and both drivers are pushing each other, which is what you want to see."

Having driven midfield machinery for a decade, Sergio Perez now has the fastest car on the grid. With a significant pace advantage over their rival teams, he will be keen on scoring wins and podiums consistently over the season.

"They're both competitive animals": Christian Horner on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

In the final few laps of the Saudi Arabian GP, Red Bull teammates Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen were vying for the fastest lap point. The Dutchman topped the timing sheets on the final lap to maintain his lead in the drivers' standings.

F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia

Two weeks later, at a press conference at the Australian GP, Christian Horner was asked if the relationship between the drivers was going to get 'difficult'. He replied:

"There's no reason why it should. I mean, they're both competitive animals, and they're both racing drivers at the end of the day, but they know the rules of engagement, in terms of it being team first..."

