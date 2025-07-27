Red Bull boss apologises to Yuki Tsunoda for a late pitstop call that cost him points in the F1 Belgian GP

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies apologized to Yuki Tsunoda for a late pit stop that ruined his race, and pushed him to a point-less finish at the 2025 Belgian GP. Speaking about it in the post-race interview, Mekies stated that their call to pit Tsunoda was too late, and it &quot;cost him positions.&quot;After an impressive qualifying on Saturday, July 26, Tsunoda started his race from P7, and was running within points. However, the late call for a pit stop cost him points. Red Bull called Max Verstappen to pit in Lap 13, and after a lap later, they called the Japanese driver.However, it was too late as the former Racing Bulls driver came out in P12, as multiple drivers pitted early and slotted in their positions, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda. From there on, it became a point of no return for the Japanese driver, and he ended up in P13.As Mekies appeared for the post-race interview with Sky Sports, he apologized to his driver for the late pit stop and explained why the Japanese star could not do better despite having an upgrade to his RB21. He said:&quot;Well, at first you are right, you know, we called him [Yuki] too late today, and that cost him positions. So, sorry to him for that, because he was doing a good race until that. The crew were ready, but we called him too late. So, we will certainly do better there.&quot;&quot;You know, he did a strong qualifying yesterday, of course, we upgraded the car just before quali, but it's so difficult to adapt to go with new conditions in a qualifying like that and he did a very, very strong job. So, very happy for him,&quot; he further added.Laurent Mekies replaced Christian Horner following the conclusion of the British GP after the Austrian team sacked the British boss with immediate effect. Mekies, who was managing Racing Bulls, was brought in to take over the helm of affairs.Yuki Tsunoda let his feelings known after an underwhelming outing in BelgiumYuki Tsunoda during the 13th round of the 2025 Formula One World Championship at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit - Source: GettyYuki Tsunoda shared his thoughts after a late pit stop at Spa ruined his hard-fought qualifying result. During the post-race interview, the 25-year-old driver said (quotes via Sky Sports):&quot;Today has been a bit of a rollercoaster, there was a misunderstanding between myself and the Team and they called me in a little bit late on the last corner. At that point I had passed the pit entry already which was unfortunate.&quot;&quot;I then tried my best to overtake Pierre but my straight line speed was no where and I didn’t have DRS. Overall a frustrating race and disappointing not to be in the points,&quot; he added. Currently, Yuki Tsunoda is in P17 in the Drivers' Championship with 10 points after 13 races and three Sprints. His teammate, Max Verstappen, is in P3 with 185 points. Red Bull is in P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 192 points.