Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has stated that the team would "absolutely not" have established their own Formula 1 engine program if they were aware of Honda's return to the sport for 2026.

From 2026 onwards, the power units used in F1 will run on fully sustainable and synthetic fuels, with the energy recovery systems increasing in power from 120kW to 350kW. This has convinced Honda to make a full-scale return to F1. They have partnered with Aston Martin and will be their works power unit supplier from 2026.

Honda had previously announced their F1 exit in 2021, though they agreed to continue supplying their power unit for Red Bull, their chassis partner, until the end of 2025.

After news of Honda's partnership with Aston Martin became public, Horner stated that Red Bull would have never embarked on their own engine program had they known about Honda being keen on returning to F1. He said (via motorsport.com):

"Well it's certainly an expensive decision! For the prospects of Red Bull, we've outgrown being a customer. For us to have the power unit on-site, integrated fully with the chassis and the synergies that creates with engine and chassis engineers next to each other, for the long-term, the advantages are significant. We wouldn't have made that jump had it not been for Honda's withdrawal."

That said, Horner stated that their decision to create the Red Bull Powertrains division created jobs in Milton Keynes, where the team is based, and an "exciting" partnership with Ford from 2023. He said:

"In many respects, we should be grateful for them giving us that push to create our own engine facility. The jobs that it's created and provided and of course, the [2026 commercial-led] partnership we have with Ford is particularly exciting for the future and the commitment from Red Bull and the shareholders to the project."

He added:

"Would we have made the same decision knowing what Honda's decision is today? Absolutely not. But we made it and we're committed to it and as the way we've gone has evolved, the more benefit that we see to the group long term."

Red Bull boss quashes rumors of Max Verstappen's early retirement from F1

Max Verstappen currently has the longest contract on the F1 grid, with the new deal he signed early last year tying him down to Red Bull Racing till 2028. The Dutchman, however, has since hinted that it might be his final contract in the sport, leading to rumors of an early retirement.

Weighing in on the prospect of Verstappen retiring early, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said:

"I think Max is the kind of guy that one day will just decide in his mind what he wants to do. But he's 25, he's motivated, he's hungry to achieve a lot more. I do still think he's got quite a few racing years ahead."

Poll : 0 votes