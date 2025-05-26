Red Bull boss Christian Horner offers a panacea for the F1 Monaco GP conundrum

Red Bull boss Christian Horner feels that the only solution to the current situation at Monaco is revamping the track and adding longer braking zones. The racing, or lack of it, has become a bit of an issue at Monaco in the last few years as the cars have become massive, leading to almost a zero probability of pulling off any overtaking move.

The F1 Monaco GP has always been notorious when it comes to the kind of opportunities it offers to try and pull off an overtake. There aren't that many big braking points around the track. To add to it, the cars have gotten too big. We're not racing in the early 2000s, where even though an overtake was hard to pull off, it wasn't impossible. We've reached a point now where there are almost zero overtakes.

To cure this and bring some type of variability to the Monaco GP, the FIA had passed a regulation where the race was going to be a mandatory 2-stopper. Well, that didn't yield a productive race, as teams just played the rules and used one car to back the field while the other pulled out a gap. In the end the race was just processional, and not much change was seen in the action.

Talking to media, including Sportskeeda, Red Bull boss Christian Horner felt that redesigning the track might just be the solution. He said,

“I'd say it was an improvement. It was strategically more interesting, there was more jeopardy to it, you know, certainly better than what we saw last year, where there was just a procession.”

The Red Bull boss added,

“I think it's the only way to really encourage any form of overtaking. I don't think I saw a single overtake in the race. So, trying to create a bit more braking area, either on the exit of the tunnel or, you know, Turn 1. If there was any way of creating a longer braking zone somewhere we should really investigate it.”

Mercedes boss agrees with his Red Bull counterpart

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed with Red Bull's Christian Horner, where he said that even though the regulations might not have worked this time around, it was important that the FIA tried something different. The Austrian felt that maybe next season a delta could be put in place for cars to prevent teams from backing up each other or slowing down to a large extent. He told Sky Sports,

"No. But we had to try something. I see it from a different perspective. This is such a great entertainment. We had full grandstands. There are spectators everywhere on the terraces and on the boat. Lots of spectacle, wining and dining."

He added,

"Saturday is the day the sport comes alive. On Sunday we tried something, it didn't work and maybe for next year we need to find some regulations where maybe we need to define a maximum lap time, so this backing off didn't happen."

While Mercedes had a horror race in Monaco, their Austrian counterpart Red Bull had a better run with Max Verstappen securing a P4 at a track he didn't expect to do well.

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More