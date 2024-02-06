Red Bull boss Christian Horner reportedly told to step down from Team Principal duties

Mere days after Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari, the F1 community has been hit with yet another shocker as Red Bull team principal Christian Horner could reportedly be on his way out of the team.

Reigning F1 Constructors' champion Red Bull Racing has hit a major bump ahead of the 2024 campaign as a shadow of uncertainty now looms over the future of its team principal, Christian Horner.

The Austrian outfit was made aware of certain allegations of inappropriate behavior by Horner. In response, the team took the allegations "extremely seriously" and launched an independent third party investigation. The team's official statement read:

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation."

The statement emphasized that any further comments on the ongoing investigation would be inappropriate. It continued:

"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

New reports have emerged claiming that Horner has been advised to step down from his role as the team principal.

According to Motorsport-Total.com, a dossier containing incriminating material is reportedly in possession of Red Bull. The team is also reportedly internally investigating the matter, and discussions about potential consequences are expected at the highest management level. It's crucial to note that, at this point, Horner is presumed innocent.

What did Christian Horner say regarding the allegations as his future with Red Bull seems to be in danger?

While he may have been reportedly advised to step down from his role as the team principal, Horner has allegedly turned this proposal down.

After a Formula 1 Commission meeting took place in the FOM offices in London, Horner stated (according to De Telegraaf):

"I categorically deny these allegations."

Meanwhile, Motorsport-Total.com reports that the 50-year-old Briton refrained from speaking about the allegations and his future. He said:

"I'm not saying anything about it."

Christian Horner joined Red Bull Racing in 2005. The Brit, at the time, was the youngest team principal on the grid. His successful stint with the team has seen the Austrian outfit win seven Drivers' Championships and six Constructors' Championships.

More recently, Christian Horner oversaw the team as the Milton Keynes-based outfit clinched two straight Constructors' Championships in dominant fashion. The 2023 campaign saw the team win a record 21 out of the 22 races.