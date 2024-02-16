Red Bull boss Christian Horner's relationship with Jos Verstappen is 'severely damaged' - Reports

According to recent reports, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner no longer has a good relationship with Max Verstappen's father, Jos.

Amid Horner's investigation for inappropriate behaviour, motorsport-total reported that Jos' relationship with the team principal is 'severely damaged. They claimed that while Max and other drivers are supportive of Christian Horner, Max is facing challenges in his relationship with him, largely due to his support for his father.

The report from motorsport-total states:

"The fact that the drivers, including Verstappen, are united behind Horner is told differently in some circles that should know. Horner's relationship with Jos Verstappen is said to be severely damaged. However, nobody wants to say exactly why. And Max is having a hard time with Horner because he is fully behind his father."

Christian Horner was recently accused of inappropriate and controlling behaviour in the workspace. Following this, Red Bull's parent company in Austria initiated an internal investigation on the matter and stated that they take these situations extremely seriously. As of now, the inspection has not concluded.

Apart from Jos Verstappen, there are also rumors hinting at a power struggle between Horner and Red Bull senior advisor, Helmut Marko. However, it's uncertain exactly what's happening within the team.

Red Bull team boss denies any turbulence between him and Max & Joss Verstappen

Christian Horner recently debunked the rumors of his relationship with Max and Jos Verstappen being damaged.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner was asked whether there was any friction between him and the Verstappens. He shared that he was with both Max and Jos Verstappen at Silverstone and claimed how supportive they were. He was also looking forward to the 2024 F1 season with the Dutch driver.

"No, not at all. I was with Jos and Max at Silverstone a couple of days ago. Max is very focused on his job. He's been very supportive and I'm looking forward to the season ahead with him," Horner said.

Christian Horner and Max Verstappen have won two Constructors' and three Drivers' world championships together. Jos Verstappen has also been present in the Red Bull garage for most of the races to support his son.