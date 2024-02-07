Red Bull boss Christian Horner's wife 'in floods of tears' amidst ongoing internal investigation against her husband

Red Bull chief Christian Horner’s wife Geri Halliwell has been devastated by the allegations against her husband, as he is being internally investigated for alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’. While there have been no details of the allegations, his hearing at the Red Bull headquarters in Austria has been scheduled for February 9, 2023.

After the news broke in the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf, the Horner story has taken a life of its own in the media and public domain. The allegations remain unclear with the Red Bull team PR wing remaining unresponsive on the matter.

As reported by ‘The Sun’ in the UK, Horner’s wife has been standing by her husband and insists he is innocent. Red Bull’s global headquarters in Austria have summoned the Briton to a hearing the day following the launch of their junior team’s car.

According to The Sun, a source close to the former Spice Girl said:

“Geri has been in floods of tears all weekend while looking after her kids. She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong.”

As reported by the Daily Mail, a friend of the team principal’s wife said:

“She has told Christian to make it all go away. She will be sticking to him like glue, smiling and putting on a brave face in public.”

According to The Sun, its sources at Red Bull F1 said:

“Nothing further is being added to ensure the integrity of the investigation is respected. Christian has issued a denial and we’re hoping for a swift and speedy resolution.”

While conflicting reports make the rounds, Red Bull Gmbh will be conducting its investigation internally. Horner’s defenders suggest that the allegations might be a campaign to smear his name as a result of a power struggle within the team.

The allegations against the Briton are undefined at the moment but his family certainly seems to have been affected by the allegations. The 50-year-old was reportedly at the FIA F1 commission meeting when the story broke in the Dutch media.

Red Bull F1 team boss being investigated after claims of controlling behavior by a female colleague

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is being investigated for ‘incredibly controlling behaviour’ after a complaint by a female colleague within the team. The British newspaper Daily Mail has reported that the female colleague worked closely with the 50-year-old.

When asked by the Daily Mail, the Briton refuted the claims to Jonathan McEvoy, who shares a close camaraderie with the Milton Keynes team chief.

Explaining the scenario with the team's CEO, McEvoy wrote in his column, saying:

“The claims come entirely or mostly from a close colleague of Horner. I was told she was in the factory on Monday working through the day. Mail Sport knows the individual’s name but will not reveal it for legal reasons.”

McEvoy further wrote in his column, saying:

“Horner, who lives in north London, with an estate in Oxfordshire where he and Geri have a stable of race horses, told me on Saturday the allegations are ‘nuts’. He has employed expensive lawyers to protect him from the nature of the allegations being exposed.”

Another Daily Mail report where McEvoy wrote, explained the allegations, saying:

“A source within the Red Bull team said the claims related to 'incredibly controlling behaviour'. It is alleged that the behaviour was towards a female colleague. Horner, 50, is expected to remain in the job he has held since 2005 while the internal investigation is carried out.”

Understanding the various reports by the Daily Mail and others in the public domain, it is evident that the internal process has started on the matter. However, the fate of Horner’s glorious career has been smeared with the investigation as his team is gearing up for the 2024 F1 car launch set for February 15, 2024.