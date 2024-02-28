Red Bull boss Christian Horner on his way to Bahrain as the decision over his F1 future looms large

Amid reports of Red Bull announcing the results of its internal investigation into Christian Horner, the team boss has made his way to Bahrain for the opening race of the season this weekend.

The Briton has been under investigation since the beginning of the month for alleged 'inappropriate behavior' with a female employee within the team. Horner was questioned by external investigators just a few days before the launch of the Red Bull R20 and was even present during the three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain last week.

As per Motorsport.com, the Red Bull team principal is on his way to the Sakhir International Circuit to join the rest of the team and will arrive in the country later on Wednesday.

It was earlier reported the Red Bull board would announce the decision regarding his future in the sport ahead of the Bahrain GP after its partner Ford criticized them for lack of resolution in the matter. Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a letter seen by the Associated Press:

"Ford was increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter.

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

F1 pundit speaks about the difficulties for Red Bull in a potential post-Christian Horner era

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle stated that there had been uncertainty in the Austrian team before Horner's investigation which started after the death of its co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Brundle said (via PlanetF1):

“I think the problem Red Bull have is that Dietrich Mateschitz was the final arbiter of any key decision and they followed him. He said jump, they said how high. So I think you’re already seeing some of this, chaos is too strong a word, but disruption, let’s call it, from that point on in 2022.”

Brundle reflected that Horner's exit might not have caused any immediate problem but could be an issue in the future, adding:

“Obviously, if you take Christian out of that loop, then a vacuum is always filled with other things, isn’t it? And whether that would have the same effect [as Mateschitz’s passing,] but they’ve got momentum and they’ve got [Max] Verstappen.

"So I wouldn’t be too worried about their immediate performance. But down the road, you’d have to say that that will create some challenges.”