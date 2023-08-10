Red Bull boss expects Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff to portray them as “bad guys and villains” in Brad Pitt starrer F1 movie

Christian Horner has joked that his rivals at Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff, will portray Red Bull as the villains in the Brad Pitt starrer movie based on Formula 1.

The upcoming F1 movie has Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff as the co-producers with the Mercedes camp heavily involved in the production. Seeing their old rivals working on the film, the Red Bull boss said in jest that he expects his team to be portrayed as the bad guys.

“It’s great that, again, it’s taking Formula 1 onto the big screens,” Horner told ESPN. “With Toto and Lewis as executive producers, I’m sure we’re going to be portrayed as the bad guys and the villains!”

The new F1 movie with Brad Pitt at its center has created a lot of buzz this season. Joseph Kosinski, director of the action flick Top Gun Maverick, is at the helm of the fictional F1 movie.

Lewis Hamilton, who is close friends with the Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, is heavily invested in the production of the film as a consultant. Billionaire F1 boss Toto Wolff is listed as the co-producer but his degree influence is not known.

APXGP car at Silverstone (Twitter: @F1)

Mercedes helped the film crew build the machinery for the APXGP movie, which debuted at the British GP and was also present at the Hungaroring. Brad Pitt was present at Silverstone for the shooting over the British GP weekend.

Apart from the Red Bull team principal's playful jibe, the movie is expected to have a positive impact on F1, according to Horner.

“But it is great for the sport, it’s great for Formula 1, and the interest in sport is just amazing,” the Briton added.

With "The Drive to Survive" becoming a hit on Netflix, the new F1 movie will bring the sport to the big screen, attracting a new audience.

Christian Horner declares Red Bull switching focus to the 2024 season

With the RB19 in a league of its own and Red Bull having a massive lead in the championship standings, the team is switching focus to their 2024 challenger.

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted that there won't be any more upgrade packages in the second half of the season, except for circuit-specific upgrades.

“I think that’s pretty much it,” he told Sky Sports F1. “There will be some circuit specific bits and pieces, but we’ve got six months to come up with another one, and with a lot less wind tunnel time than our opponents. That’s where we’ve got to be really selective in how we use our resources.”

“Of course, trying to balance things between this year’s car and next year’s car,” the Red Bull team boss concluded.

Apart from the restrictions due to ATR (Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions), for leading the championship, the cost cap penalty will also handicap their development efforts at Milton Keynes.