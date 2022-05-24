Red Bull's Christian Horner predicts 7 F1 teams will miss last 4 races of 2022 season due to budget caps

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels that F1's strict cost cap of $140 million could see teams missing some races in trying and adhering to it. The Briton believes the sport and the FIA need to find a solution to the rising costs all teams are facing during a bout of global inflation.

Speaking in an interview after the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, Horner predicted that nearly two-thirds of the 2022 grid could be compelled to miss at least four races because of the budget caps.

He said:

“Seven of the teams would probably need to miss the last four races to come within the cap this year. It’s not just about the big teams. It’s teams in the middle of the field who are really struggling with inflationary issues.”

The 48-year-old went on to add, saying:

“The FIA has a duty of care. I know they are taking it seriously. Energy bills, costs of living, costs are going exponentially, and F1 is not exempt. Freight has quadrupled and that’s not something we can control.”

Russia's ongoing invasion and war with Ukraine is one of the primary factors behind the rising costs in addition to F1 shortening the season to 22 races for the year.

Red Bull boss thrilled to take huge step towards F1 independence

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was ecstatic after striking a deal with industrial assembly solutions provider Atlas Copco as they continue towards their goal of achieving F1 independence.

The Milton Keynes-based team took over Honda's operations after the Japanese manufacturer decided to leave F1, subsequently forming the Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT) division.

The British outfit will continue to use Honda's power units until 2024 before they assemble their own with the help of Atlas Copco.

Following the confirmation of the deal, Horner said:

“A little over a year ago, we embarked on a remarkable journey – to become the first fully independent complete constructor on the current F1 grid, manufacturing both chassis and power unit. It is an enormous but hugely exciting undertaking and one that requires like-minded allies that share our vision for pushing the boundaries of technology, rapid innovation, and smart production.”

Red Bull currently lead the World Constructors' Championship with 195 points after their second one-two of the season at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP.

Edited by Anurag C