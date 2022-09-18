"We’re in good shape"- Red Bull boss quashes rumors of bringing a 'lighter chassis' for remainder of 2022 F1 season

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has quashed rumors that his team is aiming to introduce a lighter chassis this year. Before the 2022 F1 Italian GP, there were rumors that the team was bringing in a lighter car to further cure the weight issues encountered by the team earlier in the season.

Horner, however, was quick to dismiss these suggestions and said that there was no such thing in the pipeline for the team. He said:

“Well I don’t know where these rumours permeate from. But no, there’s no plans to introduce a lighter chassis. So you know, we keep going. We’re in good shape. Singapore is a completely different challenge to here [Monza]. For sure Ferrari gonna [are] be strong there. We got the strategy right today but ultimately, we had a fast car, and Max [Verstappen] is just on fire at the moment. So I don’t think anything was going to stop him today.”

The 2022 F1 Italian GP was Max Verstappen's fifth win in a row and his 11th win this season. The Red Bull driver has been on a roll lately and has looked unbeatable on the track. He is on the verge of breaking multiple records and thus emphasized the importance of enjoying every moment of success that the team has. On the eve of his fifth consecutive win this season, he said:

“It’s amazing what we are experiencing within the team. I think we are having an amazing year and it’s important to enjoy it as well. I think we’ve had a lot of different challenges on different kinds of tracks and now the car really seems to work at every track. We are extremely pleased.”

Red Bull's Max Verstappen compares current success to his final year in karting

Max Verstappen compared his current success to his final year in karting, where he just obliterated the field. The Dutchman won every event and his success impressed F1 scouts from both Red Bull and Mercedes early on. Reminiscing about his junior career and comparing it with the success this season, the Red Bull driver said:

“[It was the same in] my final year in karting. But it’s very different in terms of feelings. At the time, your goal is Formula 1, so of course you’re enjoying what you’re achieving but you also think there’s such a long way still left before you get to Formula 1. So it’s a bit of a different wave of excitement and what you feel. But that final year in go-karting was nice, too.”

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



We had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get in my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team! We nailed itWe had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get in my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team! We nailed it 👌🇮🇹We had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get in my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team! https://t.co/vx7oTVKRFH

For Max Verstappen, the title this season seems to be a formality now. The focus has arguably shifted to records that he looks destined to break this season. This has to be one of the most dominant seasons in F1 by a single driver and there are still six more races for the driver to make a further impact.

