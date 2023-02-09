Red Bull boss Christian Horner has set his sights on Sergio Perez, claiming that he sees the Mexican as a title contender in 2023. However, the Briton thinks that Max Verstappen will be the strongest driver for the Austrian team this year, given his dominance in 2022.

The Milton Keynes-based squad dominated both championships in 2022, making them the best team on the grid by far. Perez had his most successful season in the sport, having finished third in the drivers' standings behind Charles Leclerc and Verstappen.

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez

Thank you for your amazing support!!



¡Que sea un gran año!

Todo su apoyo fue increíble, ¡Gracias! May it be a great yearThank you for your amazing support!!¡Que sea un gran año!Todo su apoyo fue increíble, ¡Gracias! May it be a great year 💪Thank you for your amazing support!! ¡Que sea un gran año!Todo su apoyo fue increíble, ¡Gracias! https://t.co/hJap3txfGh

En route to finishing third, the Mexican won two races and even got the first pole position of his career, putting himself in good company. Many have questioned his performance in comparison to Max Verstappen's. But Red Bull boss Christian Horner is confident that Sergio Perez is in the sport to become a world champion and not only support Verstappen.

When asked if Perez is in it to challenge for the title in 2023, the Red Bull boss told AMuS:

"Why else is he in? But Checo also needs to know that he has the ability to stand there. We have to get both drivers to perform as well as possible for the constructors' championship."

Red Bull to reportedly run a lighter chassis in 2023

Red Bull will reportedly run a lighter chassis in 2023 despite team principal Christian Horner claiming the team is not working on changes. The 2022 constructors' champions have been slapped on the wrist with hefty reprimands for the upcoming season.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the team's 2023 F1 car could be up to three kgs lighter than the 2022 title-winning RB18.

There is no official confirmation from Milton Keynes just yet. However, it will be interesting to see whether Max Verstappen and his squad can capitalize on the lighter chassis and dominate as they did last year.

Red Bull were to introduce a lighter chassis in the last six races of 2022 but decided against it. Verstappen was well on his way to securing his second title in the sport at the time.

The Dutchman dominated the rest of the grid last year, wrapping up the title in Japan with four races to go. Christian Horner spoke out last year on the rumors of a lighter chassis and declared them unfounded. He told Sky Sports F1:

“Well, I don’t know where these rumors permeate from. But no, there’s no plans to introduce a lighter chassis. So you know, we keep going. We’re in good shape.”

Meanwhile, Ferrari has reportedly developed a lighter chassis for their 2023 car as well, potentially eliminating the tire degradation issues they faced last year.

Poll : 0 votes