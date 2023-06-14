Red Bull boss shrugs of Toto Wolff's 'pisses him off' comments after the race in Barcelona

Red Bull boss Christian Horner shrugged off Toto Wolff's comments after the race where the Mercedes boss stated that the Austrian team's success 'pisses him off'. The Milton Keynes-based squad has been doing a very impressive job with the new regulations and continues to be one of, if not the, best machinery on the grid.

In all of this, though, Red Bull has been handing one thrashing after the other every weekend to Mercedes. So much so that Wolff, after the race in Barcelona, admitted that the success of the competitor pissed him off.

When the comments were relayed to Horner, he did not give it much thought as he quipped that he didn't pay much attention to it. The Red Bull boss also said that the team cared about winning and that's all that mattered. He told motorsport.com:

“To be honest, I don't pay a great deal of attention to it. I think that what matters is the score sheet at the end of the day and that's looking pretty healthy.”

The Red Bull boss also revealed that the win felt special because the team came back from a seven-year championship drought.

“We are hugely proud of it. It just means that much more – we were there, then we were down, and then we fought back to be here again. Every member of the team has played such a crucial role in this performance, and F1 is one of the most competitive sports in the world and to be operating at the level that we are is something that you have to celebrate.”

Red Bull boss feels Max Verstappen is just evolving at a rapid rate

Max Verstappen

Talking about Max Verstappen, Red Bull boss gave props to the driver as he commended his ability to continue to evolve and get back.

“We spent seven years trying to get back into a winning position, and losing hurts,” he said. “I think that we've worked very hard to get into this position. I think the entire team as a unit, and it's not just Max, it's the whole team, [it] is just operating at such a high level that we have a phenomenal car."

He added:

“We've got two great drivers and Max is just continuing to evolve as a driver. He is just becoming more and more polished, and the capacity that he has within the car is truly impressive.”

The team will be hoping to continue winning this season, especially as the team continues to win every race this season.

