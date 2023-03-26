Red Bull boss stirs 'British Bias' debate again with 'if we had a British driver' remark

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has stated that the team would have been more popular if they had a British driver in their lineup.

The Austrian team, despite being based in Milton Keynes, has often not received the love of British fans and the media. Their straightforward and cutthroat attitude in the sport has also not sat well with many and has even seen them on the receiving end of fans' wrath on social media.

Speaking to iNews, Horner said:

“If we had a British driver like a certain team in Brackley. We are too easily seen as the bad guys.”

Speaking about the backlash the team faced last season after they were found guilty of a budget cap breach, Horner added:

“It tainted us. These things get used by your rivals. We had one of them contacting our sponsors and partners making suggestions that we would be bringing their brands into disrepute. That was just underhand. My wife has always said to me a pat on the back is only six inches from a kick up the arse. This is like the Kardashians on wheels. As long as you are comfortable with the decisions you are taking. That’s how I live my life.”

"You can guarantee that the others will be scheming" - Red Bull team principal

Christian Horner mentioned that the 2022 regulation change was one of the biggest and most significant in the sport in 30 years and that they had apprehensions about getting it correct.

He said:

“The expectation coming into ‘22 with the biggest chassis regulation change in probably 30 years was actually pretty modest. Mercedes turned up with a car that looked unlike any other. And you think, have we missed the target here? They have seen something in the regulations that we haven’t. Is this going to embarrass us?”

The Red Bull team boss spoke about the cutthroat nature of the sport and the teams in the paddock, adding:

“There is always something, always a technical directive that drops, a game changer. You can guarantee that the others will be scheming, ‘how can we slow them down’. It’s part of the game. Having lived through it before you become more seasoned in how to ride it out.”

