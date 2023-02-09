Red Bull boss ultimately admits favoring Max Verstappen over Sergio Perez: He is the more likely candidate for the F1 title

Christian Horner recently spoke about how Red Bull will occasionally favor Max Verstappen over Sergio Perez since the Dutchman has a better chance of winning the world championship. Although the team's driver preference was clearly seen on certain race weekends and strategies, Red Bull's team principal has also admitted this now.

In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Horner started by praising Sergio Perez for how much he has helped the team win the constructor's world championship in 2022 and has been a great teammate to Max Verstappen. He said:

“I think Checo knows exactly what is expected from him. And I think being Max Verstappen as a team-mate is a pretty daunting prospect for any driver. But I think Checo has handled that very well. Of course he was an integral part of us winning the Constructors’ Championship and finishing a very close third in the championship last year, and winning two Grand Prix.”

F1News.live @f1newslive_ New suites and helmets for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. New suites and helmets for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. https://t.co/PZKxIK9EKe

The British team principal further stated how Checo has also expressed his passion to win the world championship. However, in most race weekends and seasons, Max Verstappen will be the driver who is more likely to lead the championship. Hence, Red Bull might favor the Dutchman more than Perez. Horner said:

“Of course he’s [Verstappen] the man to beat, he’s the reigning World Champion, and Checo has to strive for that, otherwise why is he competing? But I think the reality is, all the probability is, that Max over the season is likely to be the more likely candidate for the World Championship. But Checo also he has the capability to be right there and we need both drivers performing at the best of their ability for the Constructors’ Championship.”

Sergio Perez is more focused on improving Red Bull than fighting Max Verstappen for the world title

Though Sergio Perez will try his best to become a world champion by overtaking Verstappen, he is more focused on improving Red Bull as a whole and helping them defend the constructor's championship against other rival teams. Speaking to GPblog, Checo said:

''It is important that we work and think as a team. As a team, we have to maximize. It's not just about Max and me. It's about the team. There are so many people in the factory who give everything for us. I'm working very hard on my side with my engineers to make sure that we are able to, to go on to the next step."

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez

Thank you for your amazing support!!



¡Que sea un gran año!

Todo su apoyo fue increíble, ¡Gracias! May it be a great yearThank you for your amazing support!!¡Que sea un gran año!Todo su apoyo fue increíble, ¡Gracias! May it be a great year 💪Thank you for your amazing support!! ¡Que sea un gran año!Todo su apoyo fue increíble, ¡Gracias! https://t.co/hJap3txfGh

Top teams like Mercedes and Ferrari will do everything they can to take the championship away from Red Bull in the 2023 F1 season. Hence, both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have to work together to defend Red Bull's crown as well as fight for the driver's championship.

