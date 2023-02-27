Red Bull boss wary of threat from Aston Martin: "They’re not too far away"

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is well aware of Aston Martin's strong pre-season testing and how they can catch up with the top teams and fight for race wins.

Aston Martin's impressive lap times during the three days of testing in Bahrain were consistent with their promising wind tunnel test figures. Fernando Alonso, the most experienced driver on the grid, was easily able to match Ferrari in the timing sheets.

As per Formula1.com, the Red Bull boss noted Aston Martin's big leap in performance and stated how they could get into the mix with the top teams if they continue to improve. Horner said:

“Yeah, I think they’ve made a big step. It looks like their concept of car has moved them forward and they look like they’re not too far away, so Fernando in particular looks very competitive.”

When asked about where Red Bull's competitors will stand in the 2023 F1 season, Horner mentioned how the performance and timing sheets from pre-season testing should always be taken with a grain of salt. For him, it was quite difficult to predict where Mercedes would be on the grid, though he acknowledged Ferrari's pace. He also hinted that other teams might be sandbagging but will reveal their full potential when the season starts.

The Briton added:

“Very difficult to say. I mean, Ferrari look like they’re quick, Mercedes’ form [is] difficult to read at the moment. Are they holding something back? We’ll see this time next week; I think all will become clear.”

Although Aston Martin looked quite strong in pre-season testing, they still won't be able to touch Red Bull. However, the green team could be within touching distance of Mercedes.

Red Bull advisor claims new RB19 will suit both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

In the 2022 F1 season, Max Verstappen was able to dominate the grid and win his second world championship. Sergio Perez, however, was not as strong as his teammate and finished third in the driver's championship. Hence, many people speculated whether Red Bull's 2022 car was developed with Verstappen's driving style in mind.

However, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claims that their 2023 F1 car, the RB19, will suit both drivers. Marko explained how the Dutchman wants a stronger front end while the Mexican driver needs a more docile car. He said:

"We had a car last year that 'Checo' (Sergio Perez) did very well with at the beginning, and after it was developed further, Max (Verstappen) had been happier and happier. The difference is Max loves a strong front end, really biting. Checo is a little different. He wants a more docile car. We seem to have found a solution here now that lets both drivers play out their qualities."

Sergio Perez had earlier mentioned how the new car feels slightly different than the RB18 and expressed his eagerness to start racing.

